MONTPELIER — The beginning of December is the best time to start feeding birds in order to avoid attracting bears.
“Winter feeding is an opportunity to witness first-hand the array of bird life found near our homes,” said Doug Morin, bird project leader for the Vt. Fish & Wildlife Department, in a statement. “But in doing so, we need to wait until early December when most of Vermont’s black bears are normally in their dens.”
The department recommends people take in their bird feeders during the months when bears are active.
“With the first snowfall of the year blanketing the Green Mountain Audubon Center here in Huntington, the urge to put out our feeders is strong,” said Audubon Vermont Education Program Coordinator Debbie Archer, in a joint statement released by the department, “but we urge folks to follow the recommendations from Vermont Fish & Wildlife to wait on putting out feeders to protect the bears that are thriving in Vermont.”
How much food bears had available in the fall typically guides when bears go to their winter dens, according to Fish & Wildlife bear biologist Forrest Hammond.
“Pregnant sows tend to den earlier than the rest of the bear population,” said Hammond, “but we urge folks who are feeding birds to be vigilant for signs of bears because they can re-emerge for short feeding forays if there is a period of warm weather. If you see bear tracks or bears are raiding bird feeders in your area, you need to take the feeders down until later.”
For tips about how to feed birds, visit Audubon's website, https://vt.audubon.org/bird_feeding
