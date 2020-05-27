Viral activity linked to the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, is being watched not only with the hope of keeping Vermonters healthy but also to keep the state on a path of reducing the spread of sickness so restrictions will not have to be reintroduced, according to Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.
Levine said Vermont was easing restrictions based on a decline in new cases and deaths as well as the infrastructure needed to respond if that trend changes.
“If you really want to open things up again, you need to have decreasing cases and not have your hospitals be under siege but then you also have to demonstrate that you have adequate testing capacity and part of testing, of course, is isolating people and then contact tracing who else might have been exposed,” he said.
Gov. Phil Scott and his administration, working with the Vermont health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced restrictions in March after a state of emergency was declared in March.
Recently, Vermont seems to be seeing the benefit of those efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. For instance, on May 22, there were 952 cases of COVID found among Vermonters after more than 25,700 tests and 54 deaths attributed to COVID.
Levine said staff members at the health department would be looking at a number of factors as they continue to speak with the governor and other state officials about easing some restrictions.
“It's absolute numbers, it's percentages and it's trends, emphasis on the trends. We're obviously going to look at the total number of cases in the state, but more importantly, the daily count of new cases,” he said.
Levine said the incidence of new cases of COVID would be looked at in three- and seven-day intervals to get a sense of the “growth rate” in Vermont. However, he said the state does anticipate some small bump in COVID cases as people spend more time interacting.
“We fully expect there should be a slight increase in cases as we open up more and more. It would be really great luck if that didn't happen at all, but we would expect that we would see a little more disease activity. We're okay with that because all of our numbers are so low that even a little bit more isn't going to change our path,” he said.
Projections are that the activity could be enough to slow the easing of restrictions, which the governor has called a “quarter turn of the spigot,” but Levine said the increase is not expected to be enough for Scott to need to order the state to take steps backward.
“It's very challenging because if all the trends were going the wrong way, you would have to make something pretty dramatic happen. Fortunately, I think we might see a little uptick in cases but nothing that would create super alarm when it comes to people being hospitalized or dying or needing ventilators,” he said.
Another factor being watched is what Levine said was essentially the doubling rate of the virus in the population.
“Syndromic surveillance” looks at how often Vermonters are presenting at hospital emergency departments or urgent care centers with symptoms that could be COVID or flu-like symptoms. Typically, at this time of year, that number should be “pretty close to zero,” Levine said.
For COVID, the number should be less than 5% or even less than 3%, he added.
Staff from the health department will be in contact with hospitals and care; providers to be sure there's enough capacity in the event a surge of cases is seen in Vermont.
“We follow hospital bed numbers. We follow ICU (intensive care unit) numbers. We follow ventilator numbers,” Levine said.
Levine pointed out there were many complex factors to consider when looking at what could be life and death decisions about Vermont's efforts to contain the spread of COVID.
“It's not one item that's going to trigger something immediately. It really is — we'll call it — integrating all of these numbers so that we really get a good handle on a global situation and not just one focus of the situation,” he said.
Levine said the health department staff is trying to get an idea about how things look in the New England region and bordering Canada.
“We want to get a handle on that because obviously Vermont isn't an island, and we really have to be aware that the borders aren't really respected by the virus and conditions just an hour or two away could be coming our way perhaps and can influence our own policies regarding visitors coming in and Vermonters leaving and coming back,” Levine said.
The restrictions are being eased slowly enough in Vermont that Levine said he was hopeful “we wouldn't let something get out of control and have to really make a major reversal.”
A negative trend would probably take about two weeks to become apparent because of the virus' incubation period, but Levine said the state's ease of restrictions has been slow enough that Vermont would have time to respond if necessary.
