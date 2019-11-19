MONTPELIER — The latest round of Stay to Stay Weekends all involve ski resorts.
The Department of Tourism and Marketing announced Tuesday the latest schedule for its economic development program aimed at drawing new residents to Vermont.
The Stay to Ski weekends are:
— Dec. 13 through 16 in Newport and Jay Peak
— Feb. 21 through 24 in Brattleboro and Mount Snow
— Fev. 21 through 24 in Bennington and Bromley Mountain
— March 13 through 15 in Rutland and Killington.
“Expanding our workforce is one of the most impactful things we can do to grow our economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect the most vulnerable, and that’s why it’s a top priority of my administration,” said Gov. Phil Scott, in a release. “There is no one solution to our workforce challenge, but innovative programs like Stay to Stay are making a difference.”
Killington Ski Resort said it was pleased to be involved.
“This will be our second year participating with VDTM and the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. We look forward to showing visitors that they can work, play, and enjoy a high quality of life right here in the Rutland County,” said Amy Laramie, director of communications, events and special projects at Killington, in a statement.
The Stay to Stay program launched in 2018. According to the department of tourism, it welcomed over 200 people to the state in 2019. So far, 15 people have moved here, and more than 50 are actively looking for homes and jobs. The department said 70% of people it surveyed said outdoor recreation was their main reason for wanting to dwell in Vermont.
More information about the program is available at www.VermontVacation.com/staytostay.
