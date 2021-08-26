MONTPELIER — Last week, Renewable Energy Vermont announced that Peter Sterling would begin serving as its interim executive director.
“There has never been a more urgent moment in the fight against climate change," stated Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, in a release. “I've worked with Peter and I know the energy, passion and commitment he brings to this issue. I look forward to working with him and REV's membership to do our part to address the climate crisis and create local jobs in Vermont."
Sterling spent four years as chief of staff for Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe. Before that, he spent 11 years as executive director of the Vermont Campaign for Health Care Security.
He has served on the Montpelier School Board, as well as the boards overseeing the Vermont Sierra Club, Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Vermont League of Conservation Voters. He’s also been a youth basketball coach.
According to REV, it represents businesses, nonprofits, utilities and others who wish to reduce fossil-fuel usage and increase the use of cleaner energy sources.
“I look forward to working with Vermont’s renewable energy leaders to advance our state’s climate priorities and ensure that Vermont once again leads the nation in meeting the challenge of climate change,” Sterling wrote in a prepared statement. “Working together, we can achieve our climate commitments, grow local jobs and reduce Vermont’s dependence on dirty fossil fuels.”
