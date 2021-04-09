The Stewart’s on Strongs Avenue will permanently close on April 18.
The company made the announcement on Friday.
Erica Komoroske, director of public affairs at Stewart’s Shops, said she wasn’t sure exactly how many people are employed at the Strongs Avenue location, but the average Stewart’s has between 12 and 15 people, a mix of part and full time, on its staff.
“They’ve all been offered positions in nearby shops,” she said.
Beside Strongs Avenue, Rutland City has a Stewart’s on State Street, and Woodstock Avenue. Komoroske said there are about 10 across southern Vermont at this point.
The property at Strongs Avenue is a 2,500 square foot building with gas pumps outside. It was bought by the company in 2012 and is on the market now for $350,000, according to Komoroske.
“We will be removing the gas tanks as they have met their life expectancy,” she stated in an email. “Due to this fact and the inability to expand, we were unable to keep this location open.”
Many Stewart’s Shops sell hot food to go, and this location needed upgrades to accommodate the company’s plans.
“A lot of our newer shops have food bars, and that space just can’t accommodate those things,” she said.
This decision had been under review for about a year, she said. No permits for expansion were ever filed, as the process didn't get that far.
“Although we cannot keep this shop open; we continue to invest in the area with substantial investments recently in our surrounding area shops in the greater Rutland region,” stated Stewart’s Shops president, Gary Dake, in a release.
According to the company’s statement, the company as a whole is doing well and plans to expand as well as rebuild and improve existing locations. It plans to spend $50 million this year on building one new shop and rebuilding 13 existing ones.
The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York. It currently has 345 locations spread across upstate New York and Vermont.
