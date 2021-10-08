FAIR HAVEN — The Stewart’s Shops project is going forward, and locals expect the nearby Red House will be demolished soon.
The Stewart’s Shops expansion was able to go forward after an appeal filed in Environmental Court was settled. Town Manager Joe Gunter said at the Aug. 10 Select Board meeting that a settlement had been reached, but couldn’t disclose details.
The appeal was filed by Chris Cole and Katherine Cole, whose property abuts the Red House, a building the Fair Haven Historical Society considers to be historic. The Stewart’s expansion plan calls for demolishing the 235-year-old structure.
The Coles were represented by attorney Kristin C. Wright, of the Burlington firm, Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky P.C. Chris Cole is chair of the Select Board.
Stewart’s Shops has indicated in its permit applications that the new building will feature more gas pumps, and entrances to its parking lot.
Walter Sperr, a member of the Fair Haven Historical Society board of directors, said Thursday that preserving the Red House was estimated to cost between $250,000 and $350,000, a tall order under any circumstances, but not possible given the timeframe.
“The project really began when Stewart’s announced that they were taking the house, that they were purchasing the house,” he said. “You can hope for a miracle but miracles are rare.”
Sperr said Stewart’s has been quite accommodating to the historical society, letting it extensively document the house’s interior and recover several “artifacts.” He said a historian is working to uncover the Red House’s history of ownership, which will be included in a final report delivered to the historical society, the Vermont Division of Historical Preservation and Preservation Trust of Vermont.
“It was occupied from 1787 on forward. It’s had many, many owners over the years,” he said. “That’s what we’re going through right now, to determine exactly who the owners were.”
It was last owned by a couple, who’ve vacated the property. Sperr said he believes there’s a company on site now, Classical Environmental, working to remove asbestos from the building.
The Red House is at 4 Capitol Hill, and is otherwise known as the Stephen Fish House. According to Sperr, it was a settlers house originally, and has been renovated and added on to many times over the years.
