On Saturday, the Turning Point Center will celebrate growth and participation with a walk in the right direction at their “Stomping out Stigma” event at Main Street Park, set to start at 1 p.m.
And for Administrative Assistant Tonya Wright, the event is personal: She, like other staff members and volunteers at Turning Point, is in recovery, and the idea to confront the stigma surrounding substance abuse disorder occurred to her years ago.
“I've been wanting to do something like this since I started working here,” Wright said. “We want to take the opportunity to bring the community together. We want to celebrate positive change.”
Since Turning Point's inception, the center has grown to support 550 people in recovery every month and now has five full-time members, outreach programs with Marble Valley Correctional Facility, adult drug court, the Homeless Prevention Center, sanctuary houses, Serenity House, the Dismas house and the Vermont telephone recovery hotline, among other organizations.
Executive Director Tracie Hauck said soon they'll launch a recovery coach initiative in emergency rooms.
This weekend, Turning Point expects to see several hundred people in Main Street Park to enjoy a stroll, free food, live music by local musician Ben Fuller, and special appearances from Miss Vermont and Mayor David Allaire at their no cost, family-friendly event celebrating those in recovery and destroying the stigma surrounding it.
“When I started here, I was required to do 20 hours of (volunteer) service a week,” Wright said. “I was supported in my recovery. I came here every day, and I eventually got hired.”
Turning Point, as an alternative recovery center, is staffed and volunteered by peers on their recovery journey.
“Having a peer impacts people because if I tell someone about my life 10 years ago, it gives them hope that they can do something similar,” Wright said. “Hope that it can be done. It doesn't matter if you mess up or take off for awhile ... it's a learning experience.”
“That lived experience means you can have that freedom to have that open discussion,” Hauck said.
Hauck said one of the major problems in Rutland and Vermont is the introduction of fentanyl to a lot of other substances, resulting in higher mortality rates.
But the other plague for those in recovery remains the stigma: The notion that because someone has substance abuse disorder, they are a dishonest person undeserving of another chance.
“We don't judge them by their worst moment in their lives,” Hauck said. “We're still people. (Those afflicted) don't know how to trust. They're on survival mode. But if you feed them as a human being, and you see them as just a person, what better to motivate someone to do something better? It's progress, not perfection.”
The program can be a life-long one, where those in recovery can always find the assistance, support and care they need from people who can empathize from their own experiences.
The program provides educational and extracurricular activities like team events and pottery classes, and some like Wright and Hauck end up helping to build the workforce in paid positions through their recovery.
“I came down here to go to an NA meeting in 2013,” Hauck said. “I felt such a feeling of acceptance. They just wanted to get to know me and accept me for who I was.”
But the continued stigma that people in recovery aren't capable of being responsible renters and contributing members of the community prevents many from taking advantage of opportunities such as making a livable wage and having stable housing, which are necessary to continue on a road to better days.
“It's a label that gets put on them,” Hauck said. “It's important to look at what their story is — what brought them to that point? Many of them are hurting. Nobody is going to get better if they get labeled. ... If you feel like you're going to be judged, you're going to lie. You're going to hide.”
With the growing success of the program, Hauck said now the center could use a bigger building, more state funding and more support from others with good recovery as their initiatives continue to grow.
“We don't ever shut the door on them,” Hauck said. “We're open arms. It's mainly about the connection. We're kind of a connected family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.