WALLINGFORD — The town’s conservation commission is getting serious about bees.
“The Wallingford Conservation Commission started doing honey about five or six years ago,” said commission member Carol Macleod. “The first year was good. We got a harvest and sold locally through the Town Hall and some merchants within Wallingford. It went quickly, and I guess people were happy. The second year the same thing happened.”
Macleod said there wasn’t a harvest in the third year, and after that one of the hives was infested by wax moths.
“That means you can’t use the honey, and you need to burn the hive,” she said.
“We weren’t going to do it this year, either, and all of a sudden we discovered back in, I think October, that the one hive we had that was working was full of wild bees that had taken over the hive and were madly producing honey,” said Macleod. “We enlisted the help of a local bee person named Kevin Mullin, who was with us last Saturday as we started the extraction. He’s a great teacher and will be someone we’ll depend on for information as we learn what to do.”
The hives are at Stone Meadow, a former gravel pit turned park area next to the town transfer station on Waldo Lane.
Macleod said former commission chairman, Marc Pramuk, had been the commission’s go-to bee expert, and it had been he who’d come up with the idea to keep bees there.
The honey made by the wild bees — who didn’t survive the winter — is on sale at the Town Hall now. The building is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A 4-ounce jar is $5, 8-ounce jars are $10, and 16-ounce jars are $20. Macleod said the funds go to the commission to be used for beekeeping needs. If all of this batch sells, it will net $340, which will buy bees for this season and some equipment. What the commission has now it got second hand, and it could really use a honey extractor.
“I had honey all over myself, all over the kitchen floor, and I think it would be nicer if it wasn’t quite so messy,” she said.
Mullin said Friday that beekeeping is fun, rewarding work, but he stressed there’s a difference between beekeeping and bee-having. For a beekeeper, there’s always something to be done with one’s bees, except in the month of February.
“I’m anxious to help out any way I can,” he said. “And in the process, I’m hoping some of the school children could come over and learn some things because young people that take to beekeeping stay with it.”
He’ll work with his grandchildren in Arlington on a beekeeping project this summer. They range in age from 4 to 23.
“I think what’s going to happen from here on out is, that’s going to be a growing thing,” he said of the Stone Meadow hives. “Usually, the first year you put a hive in you take very little honey. Next year, I expect not only will there be a lot of honey, but what we’ll do is, we’ll split the hive in two because the hive will make more queens next spring, and then, the following spring, we’ll split those in two.”
Four hives should be a good number for a while. He said the hives there now are marked and protected by an electric fence. Bees don’t bother people unless people get close to their hives. Their main interest is in pollen.
He said the wild bees that didn’t make it through the winter likely died as a result of an error made with the hives that didn’t let them escape. The hive that was hit by wax moths will need to be burned.
The moths lay eggs in the hives. Once the larvae hatch they eat the bee’s wax, which holds the honey and protects the bee larvae.
“That’s a pretty brutal and quick end,” Mullin said. “Within a week, everything is dead and stinks foully, and it’s such a disastrous thing you burn everything involved with the hive.”
The moth eggs are extremely small, and burning the infested hives is the only sure way to destroy them, he said. What bees mostly have to worry about, though, is mites, but there are treatments for that.
