A Rutland Town property is getting a new start thanks to a Middlebury businessman who wants to keep busy in his golden years.
Gardner’s Trading Post is slated to open by Sept. 1, if all goes well, said Gardner Stone, of G. Stone Motors in Middlebury.
Stone says he’ll be 81 this year.
“I got bored when I turned my businesses over to my children, which had been with me forever, so they are now running those,” he said. “I had really nothing to do and I was bored. I don’t play golf; I don’t fish; the only thing I’ve ever done my whole life is work and race.”
Stone closed on the property located at 2201 Route 7 in June. Previously, the property was home to Jerry’s Nissan. Most recently, it was Garvey Nissan until the dealership relocated to North Clarendon, and has been vacant for several years.
It was in Rutland Town in 1964 that Stone first began working in the auto dealer industry; though, it was in Middlebury where he’d see several of his own businesses take shape and become successful.
“It’s my home, my kids are there, my grandkids are there, my great-grandkids are there. I know a lot of the people, it’s a great community,” he said. “It’s amazing how many people have stopped in and said they’re glad we’re doing this, they’re glad we’re here, and so on. That’s a breath of fresh air.”
Rutland Town has been very accommodating, he said.
“They were just absolutely thrilled that we’re here and that this is going to be reopened again. They did everything possible to make it pleasant for us,” he said.
The business has all of its permits, he said, and is working on getting the building ready.
“It’s going to be primarily automobiles and so on, but also we take anything in trade; so we’re going to have a variety of stuff in the building that we’ve either bought somewhere or have taken in trade,” Stone said.
In 2013, the Stone family were the stars of “Family Trade,” an eight-episode series that ran on GSN, formerly called the Game Show Network.
“That was a big production,” said Stone. “It took us two years to get it going, so this is along the same lines. And we’ve always taken anything in trade. If you can think of it, I’ve probably negotiated on it or taken it in trade.”
Stone said he’s looking forward to the usual challenges of opening a business, such as completing renovations and forming new relationships. He said he is also overcoming post-pandemic issues, such as developing an inventory and working with people to order the products they want.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.