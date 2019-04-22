Many local stormwater projects are being funded in part by a $2.2 million federal grant.
The funds come from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), according to an announcement from Gov. Phil Scott on Monday.
“Vermont’s waterways are one of our greatest assets and improving water quality is a priority for my Administration,” said Scott in a release. “Projects like these help strengthen our environment and infrastructure, as well as give communities the chance to raise the bar when it comes to planning and environmental protection.”
The funds targeted projects intended to better manage stormwater and contamination.
“While we are committed to making traditional transportation infrastructure investments, this funding will help municipalities address stormwater-specific needs that will have a big impact on Vermont’s water quality, enhancing commerce and tourism related to our waterways,” said Joe Flynn, Vermont Secretary of Transportation.
Among the local projects were: A stormwater management scoping study for the Staso Road area in Castleton, and salt sheds in Fair Haven, Middletown Springs and Pittsford. Other projects were in Bridgewater, Derby, Duxbury, Franklin, Montgomery, Norwich, Stratton and Vergennes. Many were for salt shed projects, however others involved culvert upgrades and scoping studies.
“Ensuring that we protect our lakes, rivers, and streams is a responsibility of all Vermont communities and all levels of government. We know that each community has distinct needs, from large storm water investments that will cost millions of dollars, to smaller transportation improvements that will prevent and reduce runoff from our roads. These funds are a visible demonstration of that understanding and reflect our unity in taking steps large and small to improve water quality in our state,” said Vermont’s Congressional delegation — Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch — in a joint statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.