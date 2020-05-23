Members of Rutland High School’s Umatter Club pose for a photo Friday morning at the school in the Hope Garden they planted in October. From left to right are: Jenna Montgomery, co-advisers Barret Hughes and Nancy Ivey, Catherine Dufresne, Sophie Anderson, Emma Gilmore and Jeremiah Jones. The group promotes positive mental health in their school and the greater Rutland community. They planted the Hope Garden to bring attention to the subject of suicide prevention.