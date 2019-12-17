CLARENDON — A student artist whose exhibit on knot-tying wasn’t allowed to be shown in school ended up being offered a more prestigious venue.
Lea-Or Tooti Zarfati-Eirmann’s project, a collection of photos featuring Shibari, a form of knot-tying with Japanese roots, was to be shown at the Mill River Unified Union School District’s Advanced Placement art showcase, but then some students complained, saying the exhibit made them uncomfortable, and so Mill River Union High School Principal, Tyler Weideman, pulled it.
Zarfati-Eirmann told the Herald in June the exhibit is meant to show the various ways society confines people.
There was some dispute over whether or not district staff were aware of Zarfati-Eirmann’s Shibari artwork being displayed in the school prior to the Advanced Placement showcase.
After stirring debate around the Mill River school, Zarfati-Eirmann’s work was chosen to be the first display at the Chaffee Arts Center’s new student art room. It was reported that one member of the Chaffee Center had offered to pay for a year membership as a juried-member artist at the Chaffee. The New York City-based National Coalition Against Censorship also reached out to offer its support, saying the school didn’t have a right to remove her artwork.
