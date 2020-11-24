MONTPELIER — Children returning to school from Thanksgiving break will be asked if they participated in any multi-household gatherings over the holiday, and if so, asked to quarantine themselves and do distance learning.
Cases of COVID-19, along with hospitalizations and deaths, have been rising across the country since October. Since then, state officials have been saying data points to small gatherings of people from different households as the root cause of the spikes seen in Vermont, not eating at restaurants, making trips to the grocery store, or going to work or school.
“I’m asking you to help by avoiding getting together with people outside your households and not travel this week,” said Gov. Phil Scott at a news conference on Tuesday. While vaccines might be available in the coming months, he said, now isn’t the time to stop following the guidelines.
“Being smart now means we’ll come out of this faster. Unfortunately we know there will be some who just don’t do it and will get together with multiple households this week,” he said. “Anticipating this, schools have asked for help in how best to deal with this when kids come back to school. So the Agency of Education will be directing schools to ask students or parents if they were part of multi-family gatherings as part of the daily health check.”
If they have, then the student will have to transition to remote learning for two weeks, or seven days following a negative COVID-19 test.
“Again, we understand how difficult this is, but since we know these types of gatherings have been the cause of so many outbreaks. We’ve got to do all we can to slow this down,” he said, adding that the resumption of school sports has been postponed indefinitely.
Education Secretary Dan French said the question about multi-household gatherings will be added to the daily health check questionnaire that students or their parents complete before they show up to school.
The question will rankle some, according to at least one superintendent.
Jeanne Collins, superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, said clarifying language about the question was sent to districts on Monday evening, and that she spent most of Tuesday communicating it to staff and parents and fielding questions, of which there were many.
She said families who are split between households had the most confusion to deal with, but ultimately the situation is fairly simple.
“To reduce the risk of transmission, don’t bring new elements into your life over this holiday weekend,” she said. “Be aware that with every new element you bring into your life, you have increased the risk of transmission and put communities at risk.”
Collins said Tuesday was the last day her district’s students will be in school this week. Normally they’d return on Monday, but she’s already made the call to have that be a remote learning day and assess what to do from there. Collins said there are concerns about staffing levels going into the holiday season.
Collins said she’s been telling parents for a month now not to mix households at Thanksgiving, and if they do, not to send their child to school the Monday after.
“Some people will be offended that they’re being asked, other people, the child’s story and the parent’s story won’t match,” she said. “We were able to ask the travel question without it rocking a lot of boats because not everyone was traveling, but everyone is doing Thanksgiving, so I think it’s going to be a bigger deal.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said there were 85 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday and 49 on Tuesday. Twenty-two Vermonters were hospitalized, with five being in intensive care. To date, 64 Vermonters have died from the virus.
“I’ve heard people say Thanksgiving is canceled,” said Levine. “I hope Vermonters don’t see it that way. Yes, admittedly it will look different, like everything else has this year, but I believe we can be creative once again to find the joy in a smaller celebration at home within our own households.”
Asked about Black Friday, the governor said it’s like anything else with COVID-19, one must consider what is a necessity and what is a desire. If people don’t need to go out and shop, they shouldn’t, thereby avoiding large groups of people gathering indoors for an extended period of time.
