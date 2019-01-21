Vermont law school students plan to petition the state for a closed hunting season on coyotes.
Dave Jennings and Sadie Jacobs are second-year students at the Vermont Law School in South Royalton.
“Our views don’t represent the law school in any way,” said Jennings on Monday. “We’re a group of students with a shared interest.”
Jennings said he, Jacobs, and other students began looking into Vermont’s coyote hunting regulations a year or so ago when the Legislature banned coyote hunting contests. Jennings said he and others have done some research, sought advice, and gauged public interest in having a closed coyote season via an online petition.
The Change.org petition, (https://bit.ly/2MpwPEe) Jennings and students with the Vermont Law School’s Student Animal Legal Defense Fund started had slightly over 5,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.
Jennings said for about two-thirds of the signees, one can’t tell what state they’re from. He said about 1,200 are from Vermont, however, which indicates some level of support.
He said those behind the closed season feel coyotes are an important part of the ecosystem and that current management practices don’t fit with the North American Wildlife Conservation Model, a set of conservation principles adopted by many conservation groups throughout the country.
According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s web page, coyotes can be hunted any day of the year, however trapping is only permitted between the fourth Saturday in October to Dec. 31. Coyotes are not native to Vermont, according to the department, but have come to fill the role of wolves. The first documented instance of a coyote shot in Vermont didn’t happen until 1948.
While coyote killing contests were outlawed by the Legislature, the body that would oversee switching to a closed season is the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board, a group of 14 people, one from each county, appointed by the governor to six-year terms.
Jennings said he and the coyote group plan to bring a petition for a closed season to the board possibly next month, but no later than April. They plan to propose a season running from the end of October to the beginning of March, to get the conversation started.
According to its web page, the Fish and Wildlife Board meets the third Wednesday of every month in Montpelier.
Brian Wiles, Rutland County’s representative on the board, said Monday he’d rather not comment on a petition he hasn’t seen. He said there haven’t been any coyote hunting regulations proposed to the board in recent memory.
Wiles said the process of making or changing a rule isn’t a quick one. After the board votes to receive a petition, it goes to the Interagency Committee on Administrative Rules (ICAR) to ensure the board has the authority to address it and to see where it runs up against existing policies, laws, and rules. It’s then set for public hearings. After that, it goes to the board again for a second vote, where it might be changed. It then goes to the the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules (LCAR) for another review. It then goes back to the board for a third vote. If it passes, it’s off to the Secretary of State’s Office for final approval and recording.
Wiles said that depending on how complex the rule is and other factors, it can take several months to get through the process. He’s seen some rules take over a year before being implemented or changed.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.