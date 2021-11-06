Adjusting to the pandemic, Stuff a Bus returns next week with an ongoing presence at the local supermarkets but donations of only cash, checks and gift cards are being accepted to help provide food for the needy in time for the holidays.
Terry Jarrosak, whose local radio fans know him as WJJR 98.1’s Terry Jaye, said the 26th version of Stuff a Bus will be coming on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’re not going to do food again this year. For the second year, we’re not going to do it because of the COVID situation. Obviously, high COVID numbers, we broke a new record (Thursday) for the number of new cases so we feel pretty good about that decision,” he said.
Jarrosak said organizers realize people may miss the hands-on days of bringing food items onto a bus, but “the bigger picture, this is the right thing to do,” he said.
Restricting this year’s gifts to donations that will be used by agencies like BROC Community Action and the Rutland Community Cupboard will continue the tradition of collecting donations to feed people during the holidays while also reducing the chances of spreading the virus.
The Vermont Department of Health COVID dashboard listed 377 new cases of COVID-19 identified on its Friday listing. Those numbers reflect new cases reported on Thursday.
During the event, there will be buses at Price Chopper in Rutland and Hannaford Supermarket in Rutland Town and the WJJR van at Tops Friendly Market in Rutland. Jarrosak said the donation collection at those locations went well last year and he says he is optimistic the community will be as generous this year.
The Salvation Army will also get a share of the money, he said.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC, said he has nicknamed this year “Funds for Food” instead of “Stuff a Bus.”
“That works well because we turn it into food. It’s 100% dedicated to food purchase and Rutland has a little bit of an interesting opportunity because the Vermont Foodbank opened a very large warehouse right here on Park Street in Rutland so we order online and they actually will deliver it by truck, right to your front door on pallets,” he said.
Donahue noted the charitable event is tied to the holidays, a time that “generally tends to be difficult for people in need anyway.”
“But this year is maybe more difficult than ever because of the languishing pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on costs, expenses, prices rising on virtually everything has made this year even more difficult, I believe than last year, because we continue to weather this lengthy pandemic,” he said.
Donations are expected to go further than they might at other times. Donahue said that during the pandemic, the Vermont Foodbank is waiving some fees, such as delivery charges.
“We also buy in bulk which gives us more buying power with folks’ donated dollars,” he said.
Jarrosak, who said he’ll be broadcasting mainly on WJJR, said he expects other local media to be on site, as well.
He noted that Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG, and Stephanie Wilson, president of PEG-TV’s board of directors, were involved in Stuff a Bus from its earliest days.
Leypoldt said his first solo project in 1995 for PEG-TV was the first Rutland Stuff a Bus event.
“I still have the original disc of the show, so it’s kind of a near-and-dear subject. It came out together as something (where) we were just doing regular updates. Then I just going, decided I was going to make it into a half-hour program, and it’s actually very entertaining and fun to watch and sort of started a tradition for us,” he said.
Leypoldt said the food drive was a perfect event for PEG because it combines local events with community activism.
“We’re all here for the same thing, to be part of something like that,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.