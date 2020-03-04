SUDBURY — Voters approved the municipal budget as proposed on Tuesday at the floor meeting in one of the small Vermont towns that does all business from the floor.
The municipal budget will be $546,947, which is $74,057, or about 16%, more than the current budget of $472,890.
Town Clerk Steve Sgorbati said most of the increase is because Sudbury is a sending town, or “gold town,” under Vermont's education funding laws. The amount of the two payments almost doubled from last year from $65,000 last year to $128,000 in the budget approved Tuesday.
However, taxes may go down as the amount to be raised by taxes is $306,152, which is $40,408, or about 13%, less than the current amount to be raised by taxes of $346,560
Incumbents were re-elected in Sudbury but one new member, Corey Czarnecki, joined the planning commission.
Almost all business in Sudbury, including the budget and the election of town officials, takes place from the floor.
— Patrick McArdle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.