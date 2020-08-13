WARREN — Sugarbush Resort has announced who its new leader will be, following the retirement of President and Chief Operating Officer Win Smith.
The resort stated Thursday that John Hammond, formerly the vice president of mountain operations and recreational services, will fill Win’s role.
Hammond will take over on Sept. 1, Smith stated in a release.
“John knows this mountain, its operations, and its guests through and through, and I could not be more excited for and confident in him moving forward,” he stated.
According to the resort, Smith, who owned Sugarbush from September 2001 to January of this year, will stay on in an advisory role. The resort is currently owned by Alterra Mountain Co.
“Since we welcomed Sugarbush to the Alterra Mountain Co. family, Win has contributed greatly to our company’s leadership through the early transition to our challenging spring closure,” said Rusty Gregory, chief executive officer of Alterra.
Hammond is a Middlebury native who attended the University of Vermont for a degree in recreation management. He worked at Sugarbush as an intern in 1991 and became a full-time ski patroller after he graduated. He went on to become director of the ski patrol before taking on the role of vice president of mountain operations.
“I am extremely honored and grateful for this opportunity,” stated Hammond. “While nobody can fill the void left by Win in this industry, I believe our resort’s leadership team is in a strong position to continue to improve upon the guest experience and cultivate further what Win and our team has developed here at Sugarbush.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.