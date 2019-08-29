A lawsuit filed in federal court which alleges that what a Vermont parents’ group believes is a mishandled investigation by the Vermont Department for Children and Families is an example of a system that has separated families without giving parents due process.
The lawsuit was filed in the Rutland office of the United States District Court but the complaint describes the man and woman involved using pseudonyms and doesn’t describe where the alleged events took place.
The 60-page complaint, signed by Burlington attorneys Colin Hagan and David J. Shlansky, said in August 2018, a woman’s three children were taken from her custody because her daughter reported the woman had “snorted a pill.” The complaint said the woman hadn’t used illegal drugs for almost 20 years and accused the state of fabricating evidence and making false accusations.
Also, the complaint alleges the man named by an alias was accused of abuse because of what Hagan and Shlansky described as a “minor scratch” the child received during a “benign play accident.”
The woman named in the complaint was fired from her job because the Department for Children and Families had “substantiated” its accusation of child abuse against her, the complaint said.
While the complaint denies the accusations made by DCF were accurate, there is no information about how the accusations could be proven false other than testimony from relatives who the complaint said would deny the allegations and a claim the DCF investigator “seemed to be biased” against the man and woman making the complaint.
The complaint asks for an injunction that would end the investigation and financial damages as determined by a jury.
In response to the complaint, David Groff, an assistant attorney general with the office of the Vermont attorney general, asked the federal court to dismiss the complaint and deny a request made in the complaint for a restraining order.
Groff argued that the federal court should not intervene in “on-going state adjudications.”
Also, the motion describes in detail the process used by DCF to name someone to the state’s list of those whose accusation of child abuse has been substantiated.
Contacted for a comment on behalf of DCF, Luciana DiRuocco, executive staff assistant and public information officer for the department, sent a statement by email.
“The department disagrees with the allegations and facts as described in this complaint. DCF has appropriate procedures in place consistent with federal and Vermont state law that provides due process in the child abuse/neglect substantiation process. Yesterday, the judge declined to enter the temporary restraining order as requested by the plaintiffs. A hearing is scheduled in 60 days to allow the parties to file additional briefing if necessary and to allow the court to consider the issues,” the statement said.
Larry Crist, executive director of Vermont Parent Representation Center, said the concerns raised in the complaint are similar to issues identified in a 120-page report, “Bending the Curve to Improve Our Child Protection System, posted to the center’s website in November which proposes solutions to what the center described as “Vermont’s failing child protection system.”
“In our nine years of operation, we’ve encountered hundreds and hundreds of clients who fit one of more of the categories and additional categories that are outlined in this particular suit. … The report identified 60 findings related to many of the things that are in this lawsuit,” he said.
The press release said the report had been sent to several state officials but according to the Vermont Parent Representation Center, state officials have not responded.
While the center was not a party in the complaints, Crist said the center’s members are hoping “the system gets fixed.”
“We identified for the state 60 major findings and offered 80 recommendations as to how these things could be fixed and to date, they haven’t been addressed. Our hope is that our stakeholders will look into this and say, “You know, there really is something here that should be addressed in order to begin to fix the system. That’s been our goal from the very beginning, to make the system work both for children and their parents,” he said.
