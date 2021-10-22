Starting Sunday, all local non-mobile calls will need to start dialing the area code.
The Federal Communications Commission stated in a release on Wednesday that this is part of establishing the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
According to the FCC, on July 16 it adopted rules making 988 the nationwide phone number that will connect callers with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. For this to work, certain parts of the country, including Vermont, need to use 10-digit dialing.
“To complete all local non-mobile calls, consumers will need to dial their area code + telephone number. This applies to all calls within area codes that are currently dialed with seven digits and have 988 as the first three digits,” reads the FCC announcement.
During the transition, people can use the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached by pressing 1 after dialing. They can also go online to veteranscrisisline.net or text 838255.
