BRANDON — No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a North Street home on Sunday, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
At about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, the Brandon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 149 North St.
When firefighters arrived, they found the detached garage fully involved. Firefighters from Brandon and Pittsford were able to suppress the fire quickly, which prevented further fire spread and limited property damage, the release said.
There were no injuries resulting from the fire.
Property damage is estimated to be in excess of $75,000 as the family living at the home lost several all-terrain vehicles that were stored inside the garage.
Brandon Fire Department Chief Tom Kilpeck contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event as part of his assessment of the fire scene.
After a fire scene examination conducted on Sunday, investigators concluded the origin of the fire was inside the garage in the general area of the overhead door. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is not considered to be the result of direct human involvement, the statement said.
