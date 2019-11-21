BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont is planning for its annual “Toys Under the Tree” event and for the third year in a row, it will be supported by a local cosplay event for the family.
What was the “Galactic Toy Drop” in 2018 will this year be the “Super Galactic Toy Drop and Character Extravaganza” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Rutland Intermediate School cafeteria on Library Avenue.
Organizers expect more than 50 attendees dressed as characters from various fandoms including superheroes, princesses and, of course, characters from the “Star Wars” films.
Live music will be performed by the Rutland High School Orchestra, the West Rutland School Rock Lab, the West Rutland School Jazz Band and the Proctor Stage Band, and Santa Claus will be there starting at noon.
While there is no charge for admission, those who can are urged to bring a new unwrapped toy or sponsor a toy at the event.
The “Toys Under the Tree” visits will be set up for December with BROC staff making appointments for qualified families starting Dec. 9 and then continuing each weekday through Dec. 20 and, possibly, into Dec. 23 and 24 if needed.
