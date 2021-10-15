Nationwide supply line problems are leading some store managers to look closer to home for items to sell, forming new relationships that may outlast the current situation and leave Vermont better suited to handle the next crisis, be it a flood or pandemic.
Kari Bradley, general manager of Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, recently told customers in a newsletter that their local co-op isn’t immune to the same supply-chain issues they might be seeing elsewhere.
“Based on what we are hearing and reading, there are disruptions to various parts of the supply chain: agriculture impacts and ingredient shortages, manufacturing and processing delays, packaging and supply challenges and a variety of pandemic and social issues contributing to labor shortages, including a lack of truck drivers and warehouse workers,” Bradley wrote. “While these product shortages can be inconvenient, even distressing at times, we see them as temporary. Ultimately, our food system, especially our network of local suppliers, is strong and resilient.”
Hunger Mountain gets much of its product from United Natural Foods Inc., (UNFI) a wholesale food distributor based in Rhode Island. Bradley said last week that United Natural supplies many of Vermont’s co-ops and does well in communicating supply issues with its customers.
“We’re hearing a lot of reports about a shortage of drivers. That’s actually been going on for years now, but it’s obviously been exacerbated by the pandemic, and we’re hearing that directly from distributors,” Bradley said.
The shortages Hunger Mountain has seen are primarily for national brands. Bradley said beyond that, it’s hard to predict what products will be in short supply. There haven’t been too many issues with meat and produce, as those tend to be sources closer to the stores selling them.
“The factors influencing shortages on our shelves are also influencing supermarkets, the chains, and frankly a lot of the nonfood retail has the same problems,” he said, noting media reports about backed-up seaports on the west coast.
“Hannaford maintains deep relationships with a variety of suppliers that help keep items on the shelves and prices down,” stated a Hannaford Supermarkets representative, Ericka Dodge, in an email Friday. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, there may be occasions when a specific item is unavailable while in transit or due to reduced variety from the supplier. We consistently strive to find new sources and supply channels when these challenges arise and encourage shoppers to only purchase what they need.”
The current supply chain issue isn’t like it was at the start of the pandemic, said Bradley.
“We saw at the beginning of the pandemic it was actually very acute… but it worked itself out fairly quickly in a matter of months,” he said. “This seems like it’s going to be more protracted, it’s going to continue on, and it’s going to take more time to resolve because it’s a little more structural.”
Jeffrey Reel, general manager of the Rutland Area Food Co-op, said things have stabilized since the early days of the pandemic when sometimes only 70% of an order would come in. He said there was a shortage of some products recently, but nothing severe, and United Natural has been good about keeping him informed when there’s going to be a shortage of something.
“We do have a shortage, but I’m thinking it’s not — at least with today’s delivery, and again, my rep at (United Natural) told me it would be short-term — it’s not terribly concerning,” he said on Tuesday. “I was a little bit shocked the last two deliveries, but we were told to expect that, but I know it has to do with drivers, it has to do with the pandemic, I don’t know what it has to do with the overall breakdown in production in transportation and the entire network, I have no clue.”
Reel said there’s an advantage to be found in this situation.
“With the co-op, we really want to support local, so this helps me to really double down on that thinking because I’m looking at the products that aren’t coming in, I’m thinking I can probably find within the states of Vermont, New Hampshire and maybe central Massachusetts, I can probably find alternative products,” he said.
He believes many will have to rethink where they get their items in the future, and now is a good time to build those connections.
“Because I think, going forward with climate change, I think we’re in for a bit of a rude shock in the not too distant future, and we have to be prepared, and I think Vermont is well on its way to developing a nice infrastructure for local produce and products,” he said. “So in a way, I try to look at this as an opportunity.”
The Springfield Food Co-op also uses United Natural, but more local sources as well, said General Manager Neomi Lauritsen
“We source about 29% of all of our purchasing for the store locally,” she said Friday. She said she plans to include a word about sporadic product shortages in the co-op’s upcoming newsletter.
“We’ve been in business almost 30 years, but we’ve only been at this location since June 10, so people are still getting used to our new store, but at the same time, some of them are quite surprised at some of the empty shelves,” she said, though the shortages aren’t significant.
There are companies in Vermont, she said, that work to shorten and simplify supply lines between local producers and sellers. Food Connects in Brattleboro is one, another is Farm Connex.
Connor Gorham is the facility manager at the Center for an Agricultural Economy Farm Connex, based in Hardwick. He said Friday that the center started in 2006 and about six years later added the Vermont Food Center as a processing space. It acquired Fam Connex in 2020.
“It was inherited from an existing local business that had a few delivery trucks and a couple staff people and from that we’ve had now about almost 20 months of operation of Farm Connex, which is five to six trucks on the road about six days a week going from Newport to Brattleboro,” he said.
Farm Connex picks up items directly from local producers and brings them straight to the stores selling them. Gorham said there’s been a great deal of interest in the service since it began.
Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, said it’s hard to pin down what products will be in short supply.
“I’m hearing that perishables are doing just fine,” she said. “It seems like the grocery stores and independent stores I’ve spoken to are doing well with meat and produce for the most part. Paper products, I’m hearing they haven’t seen any issues whatsoever with paper products but again it’s hit or miss.”
The supply chain troubles are causing people to make new business contacts, which will be a good thing in the future, she said.
“It’s going to be a diversified supply chain for sure. The retailers will not get rid of the relationships that they have had for years, but I don’t anticipate that they’re going to get rid of the relationships that maybe they’ve created during the pandemic either,” said Sigrist. “I don’t see those relationships going away, I see them becoming stronger.”
