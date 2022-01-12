Supporters of an environmental justice law currently sitting in a Senate committee spoke earlier this week about why it should be passed this Legislative session.
S.148 “An act relating to environmental justice in Vermont” has been in the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy since April. It was introduced by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, who also led the conference. The bill would establish an environmental justice policy for the state, require state agencies to incorporate environmental justice into their work, establish an advisory council on environmental justice inside the Agency of Natural Resources, and see the creation of an environmental justice mapping tool.
The bill has the support of many senators, environmental groups, social justice organizations, and others.
“As the lead sponsor of the bill, I just want to start by underscoring the importance of getting this done so that we can change the conversation we’re having in Vermont about who considers themselves an environmentalist and who has access to the quality of life we’ve come to know and love, as so many of us have in Vermont,” said Ram Hinsdale.
Vermont has a reputation for being a leader on progressive issues, she said, but it will be one of the last states to have environmental justice embedded in its framework.
“Environmental justice is a lens,” she said. “It’s a way to look at ensuring no one is left behind through mapping tools, through changing who is at the table and how we are resourcing people to participate. And environmental justice is a way of ensuring that resources get to those who need them most.”
At the heart of the issue is the fact that communities with financial and political power are able to push the costs and burdens that come with high standards of living onto poorer, less influential communities.
Sen. Christopher Bray, D-Addison, chairs the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. He said the community began taking testimony on it last week and will dig in further this week.
Bray said that while the state has had its heart in the right place with regards to environmental justice for years now, it hasn’t always reached the people it needs to reach, nor involved them in discussions as much as it should.
“So we’re humbled by our limitations but at the same time we’re really excited to learn more about environmental justice, to improve our work, and I just regard today as a milestone on the path to enhancing the state’s ability to bring the challenge of environmental justice into sharper focus and help us plot a course that will enable Vermont to move ahead more fairly and more justly on all environmental fronts,” he said. “So we look forward to working with Sen. Ram Hinsdale, the Climate Council, the many parties that are on this call and others as we work to pass an environmental justice bill this session.”
There is an environmental justice bill in the House as well, said Rep. Kevin "Coach" Christie, D-Hartford, as is often the case with important legislation that has broad support.
“That way a lot of the testimony that is needed in order to strengthen our discussion occurs simultaneously in both bodies, ensuring, hopefully, success as we move through that process,” he said.
Judy Dow, Indigenous scholar and executive director of Gedakina, said much hard work has gone into this from many people.
“But now you must dig deeper,” she said. “We now have to learn the perspective of the land and consider this perspective in our policies. The land has given us so much we must give back to her now. She’s been waiting. We have a responsibility to show respect, reciprocity, and reverence to our mother, the Earth. S.148 can do this, you can do this. We have a responsibility to reclaim and use the traditional ecological knowledge that has been gifted and we know has worked in the past.”
Dow said Indigenous peoples have a wealth of knowledge about land management and their practices have been shown to work, making involving them key to any environmental justice or sustainability effort.
It’s also important to recognize that these issues have impacted some communities harder than others.
Dr. Bindu Panikkar, of the University of Vermont, and the REJOICE project, said, “None of us experience the environment the same way. After three decades of activism and scholarship that started in Warren County, North Carolina, we know that through processes of colonization, industrialization, and capitalism, communities of color and low-income communities have been trapped into systemic inequities that subject them to higher historic and environmental risks and lower environmental benefits. That is, environmental injustice is built on centuries of unequal social relations.”
She said Vermont has a reputation for being better than most places on this, but the reality is something else.
“Our statewide survey results show that BIPOC people had less access to environmental benefits,” she said. “They were more than twice as likely to report exposure to mold, have trouble paying for food, electricity, go hungry in a month, lack access to public transportation, not own a vehicle, not have a primary care doctor, and report autoimmune disorders compared to the white population.”
Involving those impacted by environmental injustice is important, said Kiah Morris, of Rights & Democracy.
“One of the most important elements of any effort to create environmental justice, whether through policy or practice, is centering the experiences and the expertise of those from the most impacted communities and populations in its design,” she said. “This must be an intricately and intentionally woven collaboration with those whom the public shares decision making power.”
This will require a slower approach, dedicated funds, and “deep and enduring financial investments and infrastructures for engagement so that operations and healing are actually possible.”
The connection between environmental justice and social justice was emphasized by several speakers, including Mia Schultz, president of Rutland Area NAACP.
“I did want to say that environmental justice is not just social justice, but it’s racial justice, and this bill is a step towards recognizing that,” she said. “And we know this for a fact, that BIPOC communities have contributed the least to climate change and they suffer the most, and the needs and voices of these communities are so often unheard. We have an opportunity to change that narrative right here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.