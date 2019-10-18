The appeal by former city attorney Christopher Sullivan based on the prison sentence he received for his fatal hit-and-run crash in 2013 was dismissed by the Vermont Supreme Court based on the fact that he has already been released from prison.
Sullivan was ordered to serve four to 10 years for the death of Mary Jane Outslay, 71, of Mendon. Sullivan hit and killed Outslay on April 10, 2013, as she was crossing Strongs Avenue with the aid of two canes.
Sullivan did not stop after hitting Outslay and did not turn himself in until the next day even though he had learned Outslay had died from the crash.
While serving a sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of leaving the scene of a crash, both modified because they resulted in a death, Sullivan filed a request for consideration with the civil court. He argued the Vermont Department of Corrections should have considered him for furlough.
Sullivan argued that the Department of Corrections, or DOC, under the leadership of its then-current commissioner, Lisa Menard, denied Sullivan's request for furlough that would have re-integrated him into the community because they considered his conviction for a fatal drunken-driving crash “as indicative of a history of violent behavior,” according to the Vermont Supreme Court decision published on Friday.
The Vermont Attorney General's office, representing the DOC, argued the case was moot, because Sullivan was released on Aug. 14, about a month before the case was argued in front of the state's highest court.
“(Sullivan) responds that the DOC has failed to prove that this situation will not reoccur, observing that he could be re-incarcerated and subsequently denied furlough on the basis of the same two convictions, which will remain on his record,” the decision, written by Justice Harold Eaton Jr., said.
Sullivan asked the court to consider adopting a “public-interest exception to the mootness doctrine,” under which courts are less likely to address an issue unless it's alive and ongoing.
The justices concluded that Sullivan's concern he could face the same situation in the future was based on the possibility that he could commit a new crime. If Sullivan violated a probationary rule, he might be returned to prison but only under the sentence he received following his 2015 conviction.
“(Sullivan's) argument simply does not rise to the level of a case or controversy. The suggestion that (Sullivan) may once again commit a criminal offense that DOC regulations do not classify as indicative of a history of violent behavior, but for which reintegration furlough is permitted …, be apprehended, charged with that crime, convicted, sentenced to an incarcerative term qualifying for reintegration furlough, … and otherwise satisfy the various factors considered in making a reintegration furlough decision, … thus subjecting him to denial on the basis of his prior convictions, is highly speculative in nature. In other words, it fails to present a 'sufficient prospect that the decision will have an impact on the parties,'” Eaton wrote.
Sullivan argued the Vermont Supreme Court should consider making a “public interest” exception because under the time frame in which integration furloughs are decided, it's unlikely any prisoner would have time to have the case heard before that prisoner reached his or her minimum release date.
“This is not the first time this Court has had cause to consider such a request. This, it is well-established that our 'historic reluctance' to adopt a public-interest exception to the mootness doctrine is grounded in an understanding that 'issuing an advisory opinion, even based on public-interest considerations' would exceed the constitutional mandate that Court only determine 'actual controversies,”” the decision reads.
Sullivan's case has come before the Vermont Supreme Court before. In April 2017, the criminal court was ordered to re-sentence Sullivan but Judge Theresa DiMauro imposed the same sentence as she had the first time.
Sullivan was disbarred in November 2015.
