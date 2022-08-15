The state has announced the dates and locations for its public informational sessions on how to survive a mass shooting.
The whole effort is dubbed “SurviVermont.” There’s a session Thursday at Colchester High School, 131 Laker Ln., at 6 p.m. The session is 90 minutes long and attendees must pre-register at bit.ly/0815VT.
Visit bit.ly/SurviVermont to sign up for future sessions.
The program is funded through a grant from the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance. It combines the “See Something, Say Something;” “Run, Hide and Fight;” and “Stop the Bleed,” principles.
A number of sessions have been held since the start of August. All are at 6 p.m. and slated for 90 minutes.
— Aug. 22, State Police Barracks, 2490 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven.
— Aug. 24, State Police Barracks, 1330 Westminster Heights Rd., Putney.
— Aug. 29, Berlin National Guard Armory, 363 Fisher Rd., Berlin.
— Aug. 30, Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury.
