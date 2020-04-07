SWANTON - The Northwest State Correctional Facility, which houses 200 inmates, was locked down on Monday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement, presented by Rachel Feldman, who is assisting the Vermont Department of Corrections, or DOC, during the current incident, said the department learned Monday about two of the three staff members who tested positive for COVID, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One staff members had last been in the jail on March 26 and the other was last in on Friday.
As a result, the lockdown of the facility is expected to last 14 days from Friday, the quarantine time recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.
The lockdown was initiated to reduce the chances of exposure for staff and inmates, the statement said.
“A lockdown means inmates will remain in their cells but essential services, meals and medication will be brought to them. Movement will be restricted except for emergency and hygiene services,” Feldman said.
Family visitation had already been suspended at all facilities in the beginning of March.
Law-enforcement officers in the St. Albans area have been told that if they arrest someone who needs to be in custody, that person is to be taken to Newport and not even enter the building at Northwest.
A fourth DOC staff member, who worked at Northern State in Newport, also tested positive for COVID.
Alan Cormier, facilities director for DOC, said there was no easy way to describe the inmate population at Northwest. Inmates in Vermont are not necessarily placed by where they live or offense for which they were sentenced but Cormier said there are programs in Swanton so some of the inmates are there for that purpose.
Cormier described the work by DOC to keep COVID out of the state's jails as the combined effort of multiple agencies.
“(The CDC) published guidelines for correctional facilities two weeks ago and we've built a lot of our protocols based on CDC guidelines. Our director of nursing is in contact with the (Vermont) Department of Health on a regular basis, two to three times a day. I'm checking in with our correctional facilities every day at 3 p.m. We do a conference call with our management team, our correctional facilities and our probation and parole offices. Everybody's doing check-ins,” he said.
Each staff member and inmate had been given two masks as of Monday and other supplies, like hand sanitizer, were being brought to Northwest through the efforts of other jails, state agencies and community organizations.
Due to the number of COVID cases connected to Northwest, the Swanton jail is a priority for supplies which both Feldman and Cormier said were in very short supply.
For instance, Cormier said each Vermont jail had only five testing kits.
“Unfortunately, we just can't go out and buy them. If we could, we would,” he said.
The priority is being given to inmates showing symptoms, Cormier said, and a COVID test would be done after testing results come back as negative for flu and strep throat.
There are concerns among the inmate population at Northwest, Cormier acknowledged, especially as personal protective equipment, or PPE, are also, like test kits, in short supply.
But Cormier said what he's hearing on the daily calls about the inmates is they understand what DOC is doing and why.
“Are there some frustrations? Yes. There's frustrations with everybody having to be quarantined. They do understand. We try to put out updated messages to them. We can push out messages on their tablet system to give them more information which we have been doing. Yeah, they get it. Do they like it? Probably not but they understand why we're doing what we're doing and it's to protect them,” he said.
Making changes that allow inmates to practice social distancing is a challenge but Cormier said steps had been taken like staggering meals to reduce the chances of large groups being forced together in enclosed spaces.
There have been calls to reduce the inmate population to reduce the risk they will be exposed to COVID. Cormier said the inmate population is being reduced.
“That's not because we're pushing people out the door. They're being reviewed, they're being looked at, they're carefully screened,” he said.
