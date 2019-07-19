You may just be able to fry an egg on the sidewalk this weekend, thanks to a spell of hot weather slated to hit Vermont. Experts warn the sunny days ahead may be the perfect excuse to stay inside.
Meteorologists at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury warned of temperatures sneaking past 95 in some places Saturday, with a heavy blanket of humidity and a heat index of 100 or more.
Officials are urging Vermonters to take heed in the heat and make sure they stay calm, cool and well-hydrated if they choose to brave the rays.
“High temperatures over the next few days pose serious health risks, so I encourage all Vermonters to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors and pets against the heat,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a release. “State agencies and partners will be providing safety tips and resources to help keep all safe and cool this weekend.”
The governor’s office also advised wearing lightweight, light-colored clothes to avoid retaining any extra heat, and to avoid using tools, lights and appliances that might raise the temperature further. Residents are urged to research where public cooling stations might pop up in local churches, volunteer locations and community centers.
Barre City has opened cooling stations at Barre Congregational Church, which is open 7 to 11 a.m., and Aldrich Library will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Faith Community Church will be open from 2 until 7 p.m., with water and a children’s movie screening.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier as well as public libraries in Pawlet, Castleton, West Rutland, Poultney, Waterbury, Middletown Springs and Williamstown will also be open as cooling centers during the heat spell, according to a partial list from the state.
Green Mountain Power reminds Vermonters to dial 211 to find cooling shelters in local communities, and to keep any activity low-energy, especially during the hottest hours of the day. GMP officials are tracking any thunderstorms that could cause outages in the heat, storms that the Fairbanks Museum indicated could become severe on Saturday night into Sunday.
In Rutland, City Police Cmdr. Greg Sheldon said generally people know how to take care of themselves during the dog days of summer, but heat waves do bring on welfare checks, especially for the sick and elderly, and the occasional call for a pet left in a hot car.
“If the dog is in distress, we would take action, (though) I can’t think of a time when we’ve had to,” Sheldon said.
Should any passersby notice a panting pup in a hot car, Sheldon urged them to call the department rather than breaking the window themselves, as police can enter a car without damaging it.
“Temperatures can rise to over 120 degrees in a matter of a few minutes,” said Dr. Rob MacPherson, of Rutland Veterinary Clinic and Surgical Center. “There’s a lack of oxygen, and very quickly there’s just not enough oxygen for them. Ten minutes in that heat they’ll have difficulty surviving.”
Under extreme temperatures, animals will first go into respiratory distress — they won’t be able to breathe, their lips and gums subsequently turn blue and their organs begin shutting down, he said.
“Some get kidney failure, liver failure and some develop intestinal disease, sometimes to the point of seizures and a loss of consciousness,” MacPherson said. “All of this can happen in a matter of minutes.”
MacPherson encouraged dog owners to seek out grass instead of walking pets on the asphalt, as dog foot-pads can easily be burned by scorching pavement.
“Get them something soft like a cold wash cloth applied to the surface of the burn, and keep them clean,” MacPherson said.
But even on the grass, dogs may be so determined to chase that ball that they don’t notice how rapidly their bodies can overheat, and after 5 to 10 minutes of vigorous activity, MacPherson said their internal temperatures can rise to a life-threatening degree.
“Any type of physical exertion needs to be curtailed,” MacPherson said.
But cooling off the pooch may not mean a close shave: a layer of air between the coat and next to the skin keeps the dog cool, and MacPherson advised wetting a dog down to cool them off rather than giving them a hair cut.
“If you clip a dog down, you’re losing that layer of air and the protective barrier so heat doesn’t contact the skin directly,” MacPherson said.
As far as ice cubes go, the vet gave his seal of approval as long as the dog isn’t downing buckets of ice and advised to be on the look out for cracked teeth.
As far as the fur-less go, Kandis Charlton, training and education coordinator, and critical care paramedic for Rutland Regional Ambulance, said the most important thing was for people to take care of each other.
“People need to be checking on their family members and neighbors,” Charlton said. “The elderly sometimes don’t like air conditioning, and as we get older our body sensitivity changes.”
People with co-morbidities, or pre-existing conditions, the extremely young and the elderly are especially prone to heat and humidity exhaustion. By the time someone’s condition surpasses heat stroke, their temperature will be up above 104 degrees, they’ll have stopped sweating entirely, and will have bright red skin and a severely altered mental state, Charlton said.
“That’s when the body is losing its ability to manage the temperature,” said Matt Stephens, physicians assistant at Community Health Rutland. “That’s the emergency room.”
In the event that someone is found with severe heat exhaustion or heat stroke, Stephens said, loosening the clothing and cooling the body with wet cloth is far less dangerous than ice-cold drinks of water, which could result in vomiting and more dehydration.
When rehydrating, electrolyte and fitness beverages with sugar in them should be matched one-to-one with water, and people should avoid high-sodium foods, caffeine and alcohol, Charlton said.
Especially if you’re one of the brave out running one of Vermont’s summer races, like the Goshen Gallup, a 5k and a 10.2k run slated for Saturday on Goshen’s Blueberry Hill.
“We’re in collaboration with the Brandon Fire Department to get a misting fan out there, some excess ice and extra water bottles,” said Jordan Stage, chief operations officer for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad.
