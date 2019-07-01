POULTNEY — The town might be losing a college, but it’s gaining cotija: Taco Experiment owners said they plan to be open in time for the Fourth of July this week.
Owner partners Adam Lindberg and Green Mountain College graduate Annie Gorin originally said they were going to open months ago, but snowstorms and complications with flooding at Lindberg’s house set the project back.
Now, over six months later, the former counter of the beloved breakfast spot has been transformed into a bright, colorful, modern taqueria, and Lindberg said he’s not done yet.
“We probably did 30 dump runs ... full trailer loads of just garbage,” Lindberg said.
The original bar section of what was once Tot’s Diner was completely gutted, and framed photographs of the Grateful Dead and Gorin’s personal photography shine out from the walls, now glowing with royal blue, lime and bright-orange painted accents.
In addition to the modern metal stools and ultra blast chiller capable of icing down brews to super-cold temperatures, Lindberg said they would be slowly working on the dining room to transform it into more of a sit-down establishment.
Though customers will be encouraged to customize their tacos with the help of an accessible bar soon-to-be stocked with fresh salsas, Lindberg revealed a list of the original recipe tacos they planned to offer in addition to free, house-made chips and salsas.
“There will be cotija cheese, and queso fresco, tomatillo and salsa verde,” Lindberg said. “Pineapple salsa, a standard jalapeno salsa ... it’ll all be labelled and you’ll be able to go over and load your tacos up with whatever you want.”
Breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs, chorizo, potatoes, Poblano Crema and tomatillo sauce will be available all day, and along with a series of five different breakfast tacos — including a Huevo Rancheros taco with avocado, eggs and pico de gallo — the couple said they plan to offer 10 different lunch tacos, including Baja Fish, curried cauliflower, traditional Al-pastor with marinated pork and carne assada with marinated steak and salsa verde.
“We don’t want to diverge into a wide variety of Mexican foods, because I don’t want this to be a (stereotypical) Mexican restaurant,” Lindberg said. “(We’re operating with) a small kitchen footprint selling really good, locally-sourced food.”
The pair said they’re working with Black River Produce and Rutland-based Cartier’s Meats to acquire locally-raised ingredients, as well as Brown Boar Farm in Wells to source pork for their citrus-marinated pork carnitas.
For home-made tacos with high-quality ingredients, though, Lindberg and Gorin said they’re pricing low, and less than $10 will buy three of any of their tacos.
A foodie experimenter himself, Lindberg said occasionally there would be a splurge on special ingredients, which may drive the price for that particular taco up to $5.
“Nowadays, you go out on a Friday night with two or three people, you’re spending $50-$60,” Lindberg said. “We’re priced aggressively to compete.”
For now, Lindberg said they plan to open the bar section, having just received their beer and wine licenses, and hope to stock Mexican beers as well as Miller Light and some selections from Foley Brothers Brewing in Brandon.
“We plan to get your beer to you in one or two minutes,” he said.
Gorin said she’s looking forward to providing Poultney with another business location, given that the Main Street boasts Tap’s Tavern, Perry’s Main Street Eatery, and Poultney House of Pizza as its restaurant options.
“This will broaden the spectrum a little bit,” Gorin said. “(This place is) bright, happy, it’s positive ... we’re doing something different.”
Now that the restaurant is preparing to open its doors, the warm weather will bring more opportunity to overhaul the former dining room, and the partners plan to have all renovations done by summer’s end.
“I’d like to have this whole place (dining room included) up and running by mid-August,” Lindberg said. “Bar area, a dining area, and a take-out area is sort of the plan right now.”
