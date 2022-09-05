Summer season winds down
Buy Now

As summer season mellows and winds down, the Rutland Farmers’ Market continues to draw sizable crowds of shoppers, as it did on Saturday. Visit bit.ly/0903FarmersMarket to see a five-minute YouTube video animated with more than 1,300 still photographs, such as the screen capture shown here.

 Photo by RH Alcott

Visit bit.ly/0903FarmersMarket to see the video

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.