Talking Pictures: Just like a woman

“Fumetti,” Italian, literally “little puffs of smoke,” were originally comic books composed of photographs rather than pen-and-ink drawings popular in Italy during the 1940s. In the United States, from 1960 to 1965, a series of full page comic strips made with photos ran in Harvey Kurtzman’s satirical magazine HELP, and in the 1970s, the series Foto Funnies in the National Lampoon was popular. In September 1999, Kayoko Ogura — the girl in the pictures — and Kiyokazu Furukawa climbed to the roof of Kagoshima English Language School to pose for the pictures that became the last story in a comic book series called “See for Yourself.”