PROCTOR — After losing her husband in a motorcycle accident 11 years ago, Judy Taranovich had a decision to make. Sell Proctor Gas, or keep it in the family.
Knowing relatively nothing about the propane business, it was a tough call, but given that last week she was named State Director of the Year by the National Propane Gas Association, it was a good one.
Taranovich said Monday that she’s the vice president of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, treasurer for the Propane Gas Association of New England, Vermont State Director of the National Propane Gas Association, and a member of its workforce development committee.
The propane industry, she said, needs a lot of defending these days with big pushes towards using eclectic power, and Taranovich is happy to defend it.
I like to say, if you have a 401k, you don’t put all your money in one stock, that’s foolish investing, you diversify for security,” she said. “It should be the same way with energy.”
She said Proctor Gas got its start with the family of her late husband, Jimmy. Her father-in-law worked for the owner of Proctor Coal which became HOP Energy, but not before the Taranoviches bought the propane and appliance portion of the business, renaming it Proctor Gas.
Jimmy Taranovich took over Proctor Gas from his folks in the mid 1980s. He’d worked there since he was 14, even through attending school in Castleton.
“He ran it up until 2010 when he was in a motorcycle accident,” Judy said. “I lost him in the fall of 2010. So at the time we had a young son — Who is now a service tech with us — we had literally just dropped him off at college a month before Jimmy’s accident, and he was 19 and I didn’t want to sell the business if it was something he was going to be interested in, so I decided to try and figure out how to run a propane business.”
She credits her staff, whom she deems more of a family than employees, in getting her up to speed. Up until then, Judy had run Vermont Hearth and Home, a subsidiary of Proctor Gas, which sold decorative items and accessories.
“I had a meeting with the company and basically said to them, if you guys want to stay together you have to understand that you’re all babysitters, I don’t really know anything,” she said. “I said to them I’ll work as hard as I can and learn as quickly as I can, but you’re going to have to help bring me through this.”
She said it’s a humbling experience to be named director of the year by the National Propane Gas Association, given how many talented people are involved with the industry across the country.
“Judy is active in just about everything NPGA offers, from benchmarking to propane days,” stated Dennis Gagne, chairman of the National Propane Gas Association, at the meeting where Taranovich was honored. He said she’s been at the forefront of workforce development within the industry and has been a solid spokesperson for propane.
“She also holds the record on political outreach for New England, having spoken at a local political event where she coordinated a 45-minute educational presentation on propane with over a dozen state representatives and senators in attendance,” Gagne stated.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.