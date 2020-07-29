While odds are low anyone’s data was compromised, the Department of Taxes is telling those who electronically filed a property tax transfer between February 2017 and July 2020 to check their financial records for possible fraud.
The department announced Wednesday that on July 2 it learned of a security vulnerability in its online property tax transfer filing system. The feature was immediately disabled and the security flaw patched. The department stated it has received no reports anyone’s data was compromised and it has no indication that happened, however it’s still a possibility.
The department believes the risk of compromise is low because gaining personal information from the data in this system would require other, specific records that aren’t easy to obtain.
Those who used the system feature during that period should visit bit.ly/0729Data for more information from the tax department on what they should do to protect themselves.
Folks can also call the Vermont Taxpayer Advocate at 802-828-6848 or email tax.taxpayeradvocate@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.