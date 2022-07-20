FAIR HAVEN — The tax rate is down slightly from last year.
The select board voted July 5 to adopt the 2022-23 fiscal year’s tax rate. The homestead rate is $2.4023 per $100 of a property’s assessed value while the nonresidential rate is $2.5857.
This reflects a 1.22% drop in the homestead rate from last year, while the nonresidential rate is down 0.13% from last year.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the driving force behind the decrease is an increase in revenue. He said the revenue increase is expected for next year as well, but may not result in a tax rate deduction.
“The big driver on this was, it looks like the school used some one-time funding to help buy down some of their rate, so that brought us down,” said Gunter. “We always try to keep it flat funded. It was nice to see it went down a little bit, but it’s pretty much right where we wanted it to be.”
