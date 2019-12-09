Tax reform in Vermont is going to be a complicated process, especially when the commission charged with making things better tackles education.
The Tax Structure Commission was formed by the Legislature in 2018 and given the job of recommending improvements to the state’s tax system in order to cope with shifts in the makeup of the population. Commission Staff Director Sean Sheehan said in an interview Monday that while the group has released several updates on its progress, the report titled “Population Changes and Vermont State Revenue,” and circulated Friday, is the first one of any real size.
It’s mostly demographic data, he said, and doesn’t contain any policy recommendations. That will come later, he said.
Friday’s report identified three trends that impact personal income taxes, consumption taxes and education property taxes. Over the next few decades, Vermont will have more seniors, fewer children and working-age adults, metropolitan areas will grow while rural areas shrink, and there will be more households with fewer people in them.
Sheehan said relatively few people have had a chance to read the report that came out Friday. It’s not the last report, and the next one may be of interest to many, he said.
“The next thing we’re going to work on is education funding,” said Bram Kleppner, of the Tax Structure Commission, in an interview Monday. “As you know, it’s very complicated, which is one of the reasons we’re tackling it. A lot of people are frustrated with how complicated it is and how little they understand it, and that’s the reason it’s going to get a separate treatment; it has its own level of complexity and consideration.”
Kleppner is one of three people appointed to the commission. He’s also the chief executive officer of Danforth Pewter. He said the goal behind each report is to lay out facts in a way the public can understand and offer comment. The final report, slated to be published in January 2021, will be subject to public comment and will contain recommendations to the Legislature on how to improve the tax system.
“For us, what 'improve' means is making it more fair, more sustainable, and more simple in light of the changes Vermont is likely to face over the next couple decades,” said Kleppner.
He said the report on education taxes will see a draft released in the winter with a final report complete in the spring.
That Vermont’s population is aging wasn’t surprising, Kleppner said. What was interesting about the data gathered was the growth in the area around Burlington, and the shrinking household sizes.
“The sort of gravitational effect of Burlington surprised me a little bit,” said Kleppner. “Not that Burlington is growing and other parts of the state aren’t, but that the Chittenden County effect extends to the ring of counties around it, and has sort of held their populations stable.”
According to the report, the size of the average Vermont household has shrunk by 5% since 2000, tying the state with North Dakota and Maine for the smallest in the country.
“The fact that household size is shrinking and is shrinking more rapidly in Vermont than the rest of the country was a surprise to me and has a lot of implications,” said Kleppner.
Among types of trends, household size is one of the least momentous and can change quickly, said Kleppner. The implications are also harder to gauge, since smaller households can mean fewer people and therefore less in tax revenue, and can lead to more households overall, thus increasing the value of grand lists.
The expected changes aren’t inherently bad, according to Julie Lowell, policy analyst at Public Assets Institute, an independent nonprofit that analyses Vermont policies and practices. Lowell has been attending commission meetings and offering input. Lowell said the rise in seniors will bring funds from Social Security and Medicare, plus jobs for people who care for the elderly. Vermont can also mitigate or reverse some of the trends it’s looking at by raising the minimum wage, offering paid family leave, and other things to attract workers.
Lowell said when it comes to education taxes, the Public Assets Institute has been encouraging a shift away from taxing property to taxing income.
Those with feedback or suggestions for the commission are invited to email it at taxcommission@leg.state.vt.us. The latest report can be viewed at https://ljfo.vermont.gov/ under “Featured Publications."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.