Taxes in Rutland Town will be going up about 4.5%.
The Select Board voted Tuesday to set the homestead rate at $1.759 and the non-residential rate at $1.8342.
Both rates are reached by adding the municipal tax rate to the education tax rate. The homestead rate is up 4.48% over last year, while the nonresidential rate is up by 4.49%
The bulk of the tax rate is made up by the education rate. The municipal residential rate is $0.2011, as is the municipal non-residential rate. The residential education tax rate is $1.513 while the nonresidential is $1.6321. There is $11,852,699 to be raised in taxes with a grand list valued at $8,923,793.
“We tried our very best to keep our municipal budgets as low as possible, down around a 1% increase,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini.
He said the grand list has grown some over last year.
“We love to see a grand list that continues to grow, especially in an economic downturn because of the (coronavirus),” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the government restrictions on movement and business aimed at controlling its spread have harmed the economy and left many government budgets in question. Terenzini said the town instituted a spending freeze in March when the restrictions in Vermont first went into effect. The town didn’t spend $174,000 it had allocated to projects across several departments and put off another $300,000 in paving projects.
“We feel we did everything in our power to make sure we’ve stopped spending,” Terenzini said, adding that he’s not overly concerned about the problems associated with deferring maintenance because the town has for years been keeping things in shape.
He credited Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway’s maintenance schedule with allowing the town to take a year off paving and not suffer poorer roads for it.
There’s some concern over how much the town will collect on its 1% local option tax, much of which comes from meals and rooms taxes collected from hotels and restaurants which were shut down or had to operate under limited capacity since March.
Terenzini said the local option tax accounts for a little over $1 million. The last quarter saw between $250,000 and $300,000 collected, which is normal.
“The next one will be the more telling one when it comes to the meals and rooms, because that would have been the collection for March, April and May,” he said.
What the tax rate will be is largely dependent on figures set by the state, which the town and school board’s don’t know until months after they’ve built their budgets.
“How we fund our schools in Vermont is, on paper, confusing, cumbersome, and many would say it’s not a fair approach to how we fund schools across the state,” he said.
Lynette Gallipo, chairwoman of the Rutland Town School Board, said all a board can do is keep its budget low.
She said that, while the school has its budget set, it’s also looking to cut costs in anticipation of hard economic times. She said it depends on who one talks to, but she believes state officials, because it’s an election year, are painting a more positive picture of things to come than they otherwise would.
