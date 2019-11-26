BELLOWS FALLS — The Vermont man suspected of robbing the TD Bank in Bellows Falls last week has been apprehended by Ohio State Highway Patrol.
On Saturday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol notified the Bellows Falls Police Department that Ohio state troopers arrested Andrew Dillingham, 36, of Chester, Vermont late Friday night.
According to Lt. Richard Reeder of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:09 p.m., troopers found Dillingham asleep in a 2004 BMW X3 with Vermont plates at a rest area near Sandusky County, Ohio. A check of the vehicle’s registration revealed the car to be stolen.
Upon further investigation, troopers discovered that Dillingham had an outstanding warrant for his alleged role in the TD Bank robbery on Monday, Nov. 18.
On Nov. 18 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Bellows Falls police responded to a reported robbery at TD Bank at 2 Church St. According to Sgt. Mario Checchi, police identified the robbery suspect as Dillingham. An arrest warrant was put out of Dillingham on Wednesday, Nov. 21 on charges of Assault and Robbery and Larceny of a Person.
The BMW found in Ohio was reported stolen to the Bellows Falls Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Dillingham is currently incarcerated in Sandusky County Jail, where he was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Checchi said in a press release Monday that the Bellows Falls police are actively working with other police agencies in multiple states in regards to Dillingham’s criminal activity and that this case remains open.
Anyone who has information is urged to contact Sgt. Mario Checchi at Bellows Falls Police or leave a tip on the BFPD Tip Line 802-463-2373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.