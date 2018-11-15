WEST RUTLAND — A Rygate teenager was injured in a one-car crash Tuesday on Route 4 in West Rutland.
Police said Brendan Rollins, 22, of Rutland, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic west on Route 4. Rollins lost control of his car in the slush when changing lanes and crashed into the guardrail, police said.
Anthony Shepard, 18, of Rygate, a passenger in the Civic, suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Shepard was taken by the Regional Ambulance Service to Rutland Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Rollins and Shepard were wearing seat belts, which contributed to Shepard sustaining only minor injuries.
Members of the West Rutland Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene and Boondock Motors removed the car.
