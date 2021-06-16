The number of people seeing their doctor online through the Rutland hospital jumped nearly 15 fold during the pandemic. While the increase in telehealth visits was born out of necessity, many want to see it become a regular fixture of the health care system, but making that a reality will take more than expanding broadband service.
“Funding is obviously critical,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, during a visit Wednesday to kick off the Recover Stronger Tour. Gray noted Vermont has received $2.7 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and has so far spent about $600 million, with $150 million being allocated to broadband expansion. “(I)n order for Vermonters to access telehealth they not only have to be able to access broadband, they have to be able to afford broadband, and importantly, as we learned today, be able to have the equipment and training to engage with a health care provider,” Gray said.
Another big piece is how much Medicaid and private insurance companies reimburse providers for telehealth sessions.
“I’ll tell you, we took a big step forward this past Legislative session, (state Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland,) and her committee; the Legislature approved, and the governor signed, a provision to extend reimbursement from the Medicaid program for audio-only telehealth, and a number of other measures,” said Claudio Fort, president and chief executive officer at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC). “That's a big step forward, but there’s more work, as we learned today from all the parties.”
Hooker, who sits on the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, said she’s optimistic about the future of telehealth in Vermont.
“But, you know, necessity is the mother of invention, and it was necessary to go to telehealth during the pandemic, and now we realize the value of it,” she said. “And I think it’s going to be a different discussion, perhaps, moving forward and making it easier for us to understand the need.”
The rules around provider reimbursement will have to change federally, Fort said.
“There’s a big disparity between what a physician or a provider can get paid for seeing that patient in-person or if we’re talking to them just on the telephone,” said Fort. “And we heard from (Dr. Phil Lapp, medical director of population health), a lot of times he can take care of that patient, what he needs is their labs and he needs to be able to have a conversation with a patient and be able to counsel them through that dialogue, it doesn’t have to be in person all the time.”
He said patients have adapted well to telehealth, but the reimbursement rates are an issue.
“I think that’s starting to evolve,” he said. “We need to do some more work.”
