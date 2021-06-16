Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray shakes hands with a constituent on Wednesday afternoon at the Village Snack Bar in Rutland. Gray and state Senator Cheryl Hooker extended an open invitation to area residents to a family-friendly conversation on the future of Vermont. The stop at the Village Snack Bar was Gray's third stop on her "Recover Stronger" Tour in Rutland after visiting Rutland Intermediate School and Rutland Regional Medical Center earlier in the day.