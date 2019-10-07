Visitors to the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest may be asked a few questions when they drop by in 2020.
The Forest Service announced last week that it’ll be conducting surveys of visitors to the forests in an effort to keep track of how people are using it and to learn what elements need to be improved or left alone.
“This is a way for us to ... get objective and subjective information from Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest users so that we are best suited to provide visitors with high quality experiences on their public land,” said Ethan Ready, spokesman for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest (GMFL), on Friday.
The surveys are done in National Forests all across the country on a rolling basis. Each forest does one every five years, said Ready. Forest service personnel have a fairly good idea most times about what needs to be worked on and what’s going well, but it pays to gather the actual data from forest users.
According to a release from Forest Service, the GMFL will work with the University of New Hampshire on the National Visitor Use Monitoring survey. Those taking the information will be wearing orange vests and visitors will know they’re in the area from signage stating “Traffic Survey Ahead.”
Ready said people aren’t required to take the surveys. Their only purpose is to give the Forest Service real data on what it needs to improve upon and what people are satisfied with.
According to the last survey done in the GMFL, among 1,650 respondents, 31.7% were female, while 68.3% were male.
Of 692 respondents, 96.8% were white. American Indian and Alaska Natives counted for 2.2%. Other ethnic groups accounted for less than 1% of survey respondents
As far as ages go, those under 16 represented 18.3% of respondents. Those aged between 40 and 49 accounted for 20.9% of respondents, while those aged 50 to 59 accounted for 19.6% of respondents.
Rutland County residents were well-represented in the last survey, with 17.3 percent being from there.
Many who visit the GMFL didn’t have to go far with 44.6% of respondents saying they traveled less than 25 miles. Not to say the forests don’t draw people from far away, with 16.8% of respondents saying they traveled between 201 to 500 miles.
Ready said what he found interesting about the last survey was that many people, 28% of respondents, said they came to GMFL land to downhill ski.
According to the survey, over half come to the GMFL to view natural features. Hiking was the second most popular use, at 21%, with hunting accounting for 13%.
