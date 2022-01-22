The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Friday evening that 10 incarcerated individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury during testing conducted Thursday.
According to a news release, nine of the incarcerated individuals reside in the work camp building, where the outbreak was first detected Jan. 8. The tenth case was detected in general population at the facility’s second building.
The Department detected two additional cases through intake quarantine testing: one at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington and one at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, the release states.
All three facilities are on full lockdown. Vermont DOC and Vermont Department of Health are coordinating on follow-up testing next week.
As of Friday night, 57 incarcerated individuals are considered positive across four Vermont facilities. Statewide, 57 positive staff cases currently exist across six correctional facilities, eight field offices, the Vermont Correctional Academy and Central Office, the release states.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends
