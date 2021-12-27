WALLINGFORD — The Recreation Committee renewed its pitch for a recreation director, but tensions between the group and the Select Board remain high.
On Dec. 20, Michael Luzader, one of the committee’s few remaining members, said the committee would like to see the town budget $13,000 for a part-time recreation director.
“We need a rec director because the rec committee is a group of volunteers that simply doesn’t have the time to put into the job that needs to be done and have it be done well,” he said.
The $13,000 is based on a 10-hour a week, $25 per hour schedule. Luzader said a qualified director could do a number of tasks, from directing activities and volunteers, writing grants, and bringing back activities such as baseball and soccer.
“I think there’s a real strong argument for a rec director,” he said. “Subsequently, in the town plan that was put out two or three years ago the community of Wallingford had asked the Select Board to hire a full-time rec director which would cost us a whole lot more than $13,000. I think that this is a step in the right direction, I think this is a foot in the door to bolster the rec committee.”
Luzader has been speaking for the committee since its chairwoman, Trisha Nash, resigned earlier in December. Her resignation was accepted by the board at the Dec. 20 meeting.
According to the town’s website, the current members of the Recreation Committee are Luzader, Tabitha Davis and Cassie Ahearn, leaving two vacancies.
The town at one point did have a part-time recreation director, but she resigned, leaving the position unfilled.
“Something to consider is when we had a fully functioning, flourishing rec committee we used to bring in camps to the lake, and you’d probably be able to tell me better than I know, how much money that would bring into the town which would help fund the rec director position,” said Luzader. “I’m sure you want this, too. I know you’re not a select board of road graders and salt sheds. We need to do more than just road graders and salt sheds.”
He added that the committee was feeling “abused” and that the remaining members are feeling “burned out.”
Mark Tessier suggested merging the Recreation Committee and the Conservation Committee, as they share many spaces. He said the board seems to second-guess the Recreation Committee more often than it does other town entities. He also noted that the turnover rate on the committee is high.
“You’ve got to give the kids something to do. Right now, families have no reason to move to Wallingford; there’s nothing here for a family to do,” he said.
When it became clear the board wasn’t changing its mind on funding a recreation director position, Luzader demanded to know why.
Selectman Bruce Duchesne said there’s no need to spend $10,000 on a job volunteers can do. He noted there are no volunteers for the director to direct.
Select Board Chairman Nelson Tift said he’d support a part-time director position, but not in this budget cycle.
Luzader then asked the board to appoint Shannon Pytlik to the Recreation Committee.
Selectwoman Kathy Luzader (who is married to Michael Luzader) made the motion to do so. It was seconded by Tift. It failed 3-2.
“Why?” asked Michael Luzader. “You’ve got two people left on the rec committee who are this close to resigning ourselves, why wouldn’t you put Shannon on?”
He noted that Pytlik has the willingness to serve; has expertise and know-how; and wrote much of the recreation budget the board was considering.
Duchesne said that when he first came on the board, the Conservation Committee complained to the Select Board that some people had gone to Stone Meadow and done work on unauthorized bicycle ramps
“It turned out it was Shannon Pytlik’s children,” he said. “So at one of our meetings we spoke with the Pytliks and then pretty much the board felt like, OK, we’ve talked with them we’ve told them to stop we’ll just let it go. Shannon would not let it go. She proceeded to start this hateful media campaign against the town, and the town government and it’s gone on ever since.”
He said Pytlik has since posted negative things about the town and town government on social media. He said he was conflicted about appointing her, noting that she would be qualified, but also not wanting to reward “bad behavior.”
“She’s like the kid in the candy store that doesn’t get her way and throws a tantrum, and that’s why I will not vote for her,” he said.
Pytlik on Monday said she has not attacked the town and in fact loves it quite a bit.
“What I have done is stand up for my children, point out when the town isn’t doing their job of properly warning meetings, made public information requests as they relate to my interest in town, which I’m completely allowed to do. But they act like I’m abusing something or somehow being abusive when I ask for minutes of the meetings,” she said. “I’m not asking for unreasonable things. I’m asking for minutes of meetings. And I’ve asked for more inclusion during decision-making processes at Stone Meadow, because I think our community really does want biking, it does want more things to happen in this community.”
She said the incident Duchesne was referring to occurred two or three years ago. Her kids, who were between 11 and 13 at the time, went to Stone Meadow along with several other children and did some work on bicycle ramps that already were there.
“You would think my kids went over there with a full-sized excavator and excavated out the forest based on the way people make it sound. That is not what happened. It was a bunch of kids — a bunch of kids went over there and were riding existing jumps,” she said.
Pytlik pointed out that in his criticism of her, Duchesne did not mention past issues with Selectwoman Pat Pranger.
Pranger was first appointed to the Select Board in 2019 to fill a vacant seat. She was elected to fill the balance of that seat in 2020. Later, in 2020, Pytlik criticized Pranger for posts Pranger had made on Facebook during the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This led to Pranger, on social media, referring to Pytlik’s sons as “girls” for their long hair, and calling Pytlik a “bimbo.”
Pranger has said she apologized for the remarks. She ran for election to the board in 2021 and was defeated by Kathy Luzader.
In October, the board voted 3-1 to again appoint Pranger to the board to fill another vacant seat. Kathy Luzader was the lone “no” vote.
“(Duchesne) is sitting next to somebody that personally attacked my children, and he’s making me out to be attacking this town?” said Pytlik. “I have never attacked this town, I have never said anything bad about this community as a whole. What I have done is point out specific issues that we have as a community, and a big part of that is the leadership and it trickles down from there. They have no vision, no vision. We have so much potential and we’re being led by people who have no vision.”
She noted that towns such as Brandon and Pittsford both have full-time recreation directors and appear to be thriving.
