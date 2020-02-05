The chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board will oversee elections at Town Meeting Day in March.
The Rutland Town Board of Civil Authority (BCA) met Tuesday and voted unanimously to appoint Joshua Terenzini to serve as election clerk.
Terenzini said in an interview Wednesday that normally the Town Clerk would serve in this role, but former Town Clerk and Treasurer Kirsten Hathaway announced at the start of this year that she’d be resigning as of Jan. 17, which she did.
He said some had assumed Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Susan McGee would officiate the election, but that’s not in McGee’s job description, nor was it something McGee desired to do. Terenzini said McGee is more than capable of acting in that capacity, but the BCA felt it wasn’t fair to ask it of her, and so looked somewhere else.
Reached for comment on Wednesday, McGee deferred comment to Terenzini.
Terenzini said he and several other BCA members plan to attend election officiating training sessions held by the Secretary of State within the coming weeks. He said he has experience as a poll worker, as do the others, but given that there’s a presidential primary involved and high turnout is expected, the group wanted to be up-to-date on their skills and knowledge.
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft is among those seeking training. She said Wednesday she’s been involved in election officiating for at least 20 years, and if this were just Town Meeting Day items there would be no need to deviate from the norm, but presidential primaries, especially the upcoming one, will increase the regular turnout by a wide margin, and complicate matters. For example, one doesn’t have to vote in the primary to vote in town elections. Those who want a primary ballot have to declare a party and have that recorded, she said, which some voters take issue with despite it being the law in Vermont.
Ashcroft said Terenzini’s role as election clerk will see him take the lead on addressing any issues that come up or questions that arise. Most elections go smoothly and there’s support from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Ashcroft is running unopposed for her seat on the Select Board. She said she and Terenzini checked with the Secretary of State and don’t believe there’s a conflict.
Terenzini said the people overseeing the town’s votes all have experience and he expects a smooth process. He said this will be a one-time appointment and that whomever is elected town clerk in March will take up the mantle for the November national elections.
