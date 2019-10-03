The chairman of the District 1 Environmental Commission, which oversees Act 250 permits in this area, has resigned from the post after 10 months, saying it conflicts too much with his duties as chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board.
Joshua C. Terenzini said Thursday he submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday.
Terenzini was appointed by Scott to serve on the District 1 Environmental Commission in February. Terenzini said since then, there have been several occasions in which he’s had to step back from his role as chairman of the town Select Board to avoid a conflict of interest, many of them involving Diamond Run Mall, which will cease operating as a mall soon to pursue other development avenues.
“It has been made obvious to me on many occasions that serving in this role with the district commission and as chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board has too much potential for conflict,” Terenzini said in his resignation letter. “In fact, there have been a number of Act 250 related questions/issues that have arisen at Town Hall that I have had to abstain from the discussion. I need to have a seat at the table and participate for what’s best for the people of Rutland Town who elected me. Ethically, I cannot do both.”
He said Thursday he oversaw 16 Act 250 applications during his time on the environmental commission. All were designated “minor” in terms of their impact. Terenzini said he’s proud of the work he did while on the commission. Past commissions, he said, had a tendency to elevate minor applications into major ones, hampering development.
Terenzini said when it came to Diamond Run Mall, many of his Select Board duties were picked up by Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft.
“I’m doing this out of a love for Rutland Town,” he said.
Terenzini was elected to the Rutland Town Select Board in 2008. He served until 2012, stepped away for a few years and was elected again in 2015.
