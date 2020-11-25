The leader of the Select Board for the past five years resigned from his post on Tuesday.
Josh Terenzini was elected to represent Rutland County in the state Senate on Election Day.
His resignation went into effect Wednesday.
The board chose Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft to serve as its chairwoman. Also, it decided to seek someone to fill out the remainder of Terenzini’s term, which is up in March. The board will advertise the position on its website, social media pages and in local media publications with letters of interest due in early December.
“In my mind I had this speech I wanted to see everyone off with, and there’s so much I’d like to say, but I just can’t,” said Terenzini. “Just know it has been, besides my wife and kids, it has been my life’s greatest honor to sit here and serve alongside you. I’ll miss everyone.”
Terenzini joined the board at a young age in 2008 and served until 2012, taking time off to manage the birth of his first child and purchase of a house. He came back in 2015 and was soon elected to the chairman’s seat. Prior to all of this he served as one of the town’s recreation commissioners, and was a member of the fire department.
In January, he was recognized by the board for administering CPR to a co-worker after that person went into cardiac arrest. Terenzini’s day job is serving as the district sales manager at Mattress Firm, which has an office in Rutland Town.
He briefly served on the local District Environmental Commission overseeing Act 250 applications, but chose to leave as it left him juggling too many conflicts between the commission and his role on the board.
Terenzini has had a passion for politics since middle school. He grew up in Rutland Town, attended the local schools and always sought a role in community service.
“My biggest takeaway is, I think serving on a board forces a person to become a great listener,” he said Wednesday. “If you want to accomplish your goals you have to be willing to work with those who may have differing views and opinions than yours, and compromise and collaboration are key to being successful in municipal government.”
He said one of his frustrations with government has been the speed at which things move. During his time on the board he sought to identify goals and keep on them until they were completed. He noted the trails at Northwood Park and the Randbury Road waterline project as examples of issues he and his fellow board members were able to get done in a timely fashion.
“I would love to be remembered for being a constant supporter and advocate, and at times defender, of our police and fire departments and ensuring I did everything I could to make sure these agencies had the tools they needed,” he said.
He said there were some things he wanted to work on this year that were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, namely the plan to replace the McKinley Avenue Station. The project is expected to cost around $1.5 million, which the town doesn’t wish to spend during a pandemic that’s severely damaged the economy.
Terenzini said the pandemic likely will be the board’s biggest challenge going into winter and spring, though, he said he sleeps well at night knowing who is leading the town.
He said he expects when the Legislature convenes next year it will do so remotely, placing him and other freshmen lawmakers at a disadvantage, given the in-person nature of politics. In Montpelier, he hopes to help expand the state’s internet connectivity and cellphone service, saying those have become as crucial as water and electricity in terms of needed utilities. Also, he wants to improve Act 250, believing the way the law is written now it stifles business.
Selectman John-Paul Faignant said Wednesday that he believes Terenzini is one of the youngest people to ever serve on the Select Board, having joined when he was 21. Faignant served on the board in the 1990s, and his recent stint began in 2012.
Faignant said Terenzini brought positive energy to the town government.
“And that’s so important in town government ... to be positive,” he said. “You’ve seen what we do, a lot of it is nitty-gritty, and Josh was able to navigate those waters and make them palatable for everybody.”
He praised Terenzini for moving on whenever an issue didn’t go his way and not taking things personally.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.