The head of the town Select Board has been appointed chairman of the body that reviews Act 250 permits in Rutland County.
Joshua Terenzini, 31, of Rutland, was appointed chairman of the District 1 Environmental Commission by Gov. Phil Scott, who made the announcement Thursday. Scott named 102 other people to various state boards and commissions.
Terenzini has been chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board for three years, having served eight years on the board in total. A Rutland native, Terenzini said he’s been interested in politics and community service since grade school. He joined the town’s Recreation Committee and served as a justice of the peace when he was 18. He’s currently the district sales manager for Mattress Firm, managing a dozen store locations between Vermont and Massachusetts. He’s worked on several political campaigns over the years, assisting Republican candidates and has been involved with the Rutland Town Republican Caucus.
According to the Natural Resources Board website, bit.ly/2UPefIG, there are nine District Environmental Commissions in the state. Their members are charged with reviewing Act 250 applications and making sure projects comply with the law’s 10 criteria: “Air and water pollution, water supply, impact on water supply, erosion and capacity of soil to hold water, transportation, educational services, municipal services, impact, and aesthetics, scenic and natural beauty.”
Terenzini said he learned a few weeks ago that Scott wanted him for the seat. He said he’s known Scott for several years, having worked on his political campaigns, and is in good standing with Rutland County Republican senators and House representatives.
“I very much plan on continuing to be chairman of the Select Board going forward,” he said. “I made sure that wasn’t a conflict of interest.”
He said he would recuse himself on Act 250 applications filed for within Rutland Town.
Terenzini said he’s excited to apply the skills and perspective he’s picked up while serving at the town level to a county position. He’s looking forward to working with other members of the commission: John Casella Jr., Mary Shaw and John Bloomer. Shaw and Bloomer were appointed to the commission recently as well.
“I think between us and the alternates, we’re going to have a good commission,” said Terenzini.
He said he brings a “pro business” viewpoint to the chairmanship, but added that keeping Vermont’s rural character is also important to him. He said Act 250 has done well in preserving what’s good about the state, but it’s been misused and hampered growth.
Act 250 is the state’s land-use law, passed in 1970. This year, the Legislature will look at recommendations made by the commission on Act 250. Generally, the recommendations aim to encourage growth in already developed areas, and they remove certain exemptions for slate quarries and timber harvesting.
Terenzini said he’s aware of the proposed changes and plans to learn more about them. He’s scheduled to meet with the district environmental coordinator next week to begin his work with the commission.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
