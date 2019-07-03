A criminal court judge ruled Monday that an expert hired by a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in December 2016 can examine the evidence, but the expert must come to Vermont to do his testing.
Peggy Lee Shores, 53, of Mount Tabor, pleaded not guilty in February 2017 to a felony charge of second-degree murder. Police accused her in the shooting death of her husband, David Shores, 54, on Dec. 11, 2016.
Attorney Steven Howard, who represents Peggy Shores, had requested permission to have a forensics expert, Christopher Robinson, who is based in Georgia, test certain pieces of evidence including the shirt David Shores was wearing, the .44 magnum handgun and a stair tread from the scene.
During a hearing in April, Robinson, testifying by phone, said he would be willing to travel to Vermont to do the testing but needed specialized equipment to conduct the tests.
Trisha Conti, director of the Vermont Forensics Laboratory, told the court in April the state’s laboratory could lose its accreditation if an outsider was allowed to use their facility and their equipment.
After the April hearing, Judge Thomas Zonay gave Howard and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office several weeks to see if they could reach an agreement, but last week, both sides told Zonay that no compromise had been reached.
In an order dated July 1, Zonay noted the Vermont Supreme Court had not “directly ruled” on whether a defendant had the right to an independent test of a firearm but said the high court had found in a request for post-conviction relief that a defendant had ineffective counsel because the defendant’s attorney had not requested independent testing or questioned the state’s ballistics expert adequately.
Zonay said he concluded the right of a defendant to conduct independent testing of a firearm or other evidence that would be used as evidence against the defendant was “implicit” in the rules of how evidence is handled in Vermont.
“In light of this, the question before the court is not ‘if’ Mr. Robinson will be able to conduct an examination and testing; rather it is ‘how and where’ he will be able to do it,” Zonay wrote.
Zonay dismissed the state’s argument that Shores should have hired an expert with specific accreditation.
“Here, (Shores) has retained an expert of her choosing. The evidence establishes that he is qualified as an expert for the examination and testing sought. His qualifications as an expert do not depend upon his voluntary membership in (the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners) nor on whether he is associated with a laboratory such as VFL, which has chosen to seek voluntary accreditation. While the state may believe that such qualifications and associations are desirable for a defense expert to possess, the decision of who to retain was for (Shores) to make ... ,” Zonay said in the order.
However, Zonay said he was not willing to order that evidence be sent to Robinson for out-of-state testing.
Zonay’s order said the state must make the evidence available within 30 days, unless both sides agree to a later date, and requires Howard notify the state about when Robinson will come to Vermont.
“The state may have a law-enforcement officer present to assure the integrity and chain of custody of the evidence during the examination and testing,” Zonay ordered.
Robinson had testified in April that some of the tests would require firing the .44 magnum. Zonay said those tests would be permitted, but said the testing could be directed by Robinson, but the actual firing of the gun must be done by a law-enforcement officer assigned by the state.
Zonay said the order granted Shores’ request to compel the state to allow testing and the state’s request to protect the integrity of the evidence.
A status conference is expected to take place within about 45 days.
On Tuesday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy declined to comment on Zonay’s decision. Howard could not be reached.
