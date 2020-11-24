Local organizations that have traditionally prepared a community meal for Thanksgiving, or supplied the right foods to uphold the tradition, are making changes this year because of the pandemic. But they haven’t stopped trying to support the hungry during the holiday.
Sharon Russell, executive director of the Open Door Mission, said there would be a meal for those staying at the shelter, food prepared that would be given away and Thanksgiving ingredients like turkey that had been given away this week.
Moose Lodge 1122 in Rutland will be delivering meals and preparing servings that can be picked up on Thursday. But like the Mission, the lodge will not be hosting the community meal that once allowed people from all over Rutland County to come together for conversation as well as a meal.
Russell said she expects to deliver about 50 meals on Thanksgiving Day, and another 45 or so meals will be served to the residents of the mission.
“We’re not doing our regular Thanksgiving meal because of COVID. Everybody’s in lockdown so we can’t, but we’re doing the best we can,” she said.
In previous years, volunteers like mayors and members of the Rutland County delegation have volunteered to serve the Thanksgiving spread. Russell said this year only staff and residents will be allowed inside.
By Tuesday, the mission had given away almost 70 turkeys, according to Russell, more than half of them going to area veterans.
“Although we’re not having it in-house, we’re taking care of the people who usually come by giving them turkey and all the fixings,” she said.
Stephanie Ackley is a bartender at the Moose Lodge on Center Street and has spent about five years volunteering to help with the community Thanksgiving meal. She has been working with longtime organizer Mike Burke, who she said is “looking to pass the torch this year and retire.” He has been training Ackley.
Ackley called Burke “fantastic,” and praised his skill at organizing the Thanksgiving event. Last year, she said, the lodge members put together 140 meals in less than 35 minutes.
“He works so hard at this, and he cares so much about this,” Ackley said.
This year, because there will be no sit-down meal at the lodge, more than 200 meals are expected to be delivered..
“It’s kind of upsetting because a lot of these people look for a warm, comfortable, homey place to sit down and eat Thanksgiving dinner because they don’t have anyone. We deliver to a lot of old folks and people who don’t have any family around,” she said.
The volunteers at the Moose lodge will still provide food. The meal delivery numbers are essentially set because the requests for take-out already have been collected but Ackley said people can still visit the lodge on Thursday to pick up a meal.
The meal will be prepared by Moose members only. Like the Open Door Mission, the Moose are not allowing any outsiders inside the lodge as a measure against the spread of COVID.
“We obviously have to wear masks and distance and set up things primarily a lot different than what it normally is but we’re accommodating it because this is what we do,” she said.
Linda Allen, outreach coordinator for United Methodist Church, said there would be a breakfast available, today, Nov. 24, supplied with help from the Bread Loaf Mountain Zen Community in Middlebury. Allen said she expected there would be a breakfast meal and a meal that can be warmed up later available at the church on Strongs Avenue.
About 50 lunches, supplied by Everyone Eats of Rutland County, will be handed out today.
The church supplies a breakfast every week, Monday through Thursday.
The Zen Community will be helping with breakfast on Thanksgiving, as well as handing out ingredients from Everyone Eats for a holiday meal. United Methodist Church will supply pies or pieces of pie.
Allen said about 50 Thanksgiving packages will be available Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. The food is generally handed out from 9 to 10 a.m. Allen said the Thanksgiving items will only last until they’re all given away.
The food will be handed out at the door.
Russell said while the mission had to make some adjustments in how they approached Thanksgiving, the work they do was vital in 2020.
“(There’s an) awful lot of people this year that are really, really hurting. … There’s a lot of families where jobs have been lost so, we’re taking care of them,” she said.
However, Russell said the Mission already had signed up the families, they would be able to help out for Thanksgiving this year although she added that local agencies cooperated and could find creative ways to meet a need that came up unexpectedly.
