Rob Van Degna’s photos show a side of Rutland that isn’t seen often in art, a view from the bus.
Degna, who lives in Arizona and has a home in Dorset, said Monday that when he was asked to contribute to the “Rutland: Real and Imagined” art show — Displayed in the Alley Gallery Jan. 31 to March 9 — he decided to apply a lesson he’d learned while traversing New York City’s public transit system: Get to know a place by riding its buses and trains.
One afternoon, he boarded The Bus — the Marble Valley Regional Transit District — and rode around for a while, talking to riders and taking their photos.
“I thought it would be a good representation of people who actually lived in Rutland, “ Degna said. “I like to do documentary photography. I like to see people that are not normally photographed.”
Of all the photos he took, 18 make up the final product, dubbed “The Bus.” Printed in black and white on a 32-by-96-inch piece of kozo paper, the work is being donated to the city of Rutland, said Stephen Schuab, curator of the Rutland: Real and Imagined show.
“I was asked if we would put together a show that featured Rutland,” he said on Monday, adding that he doesn’t like to put too many fetters on artists when it comes to this sort of thing. “The theme was it had to be in Rutland, everything else was fair game.”
“The Bus,” the artwork, is expected to be installed Wednesday at its new home, The Bus’ office at 158 Spruce St., said Devon Neary, transportation planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, who helped facilitate the donation.
“Basically, I saw the art exhibit at the Alley Gallery and as a transportation planner and Board Member on MVRTD (The Bus) I thought I would try to see if it could be donated for permanent display and could be unveiled during an Open House the Rutland (Regional Planning Commision) hosted at The Bus,” said Neary on Monday. “Stephen Schuab helped a great deal with coordinating the effort and got a temporary piece made for the Open House. The Open House was meant to showcase the importance and value of the Bus and make the connection to real people in Rutland that rely on the service.”
Degna is a native of Schenectady, New York and spent most of his career as a bank employee in Rhode Island.
He took up photography in his retirement, he said.
Donating “The Bus” was an idea floated early on, he said. “I like my artwork to be seen,” he said. “And if it’s in my studio, it’s not going to be seen.”
He said most people are fine with having their photograph taken, and even those who say no initially often open up after a bit of conversation. He said the people featured in the artwork were invited to the Alley Galley show, and he’s happy the piece will be seen by many riders of The Bus.
Schuab said Rutland: Real and Imagined, featured the works of eight different artists, each with a different take on Rutland. He said Degna’s piece really has to be seen in person to be fully appreciated. “It’s a microcosm of Rutland and of the people who use The Bus,” he said.
