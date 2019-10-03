POULTNEY — A beloved piece of Green Mountain College folk art will take a cross-country tour to its new home at Prescott College in Prescott, Arizona, thanks to a former staff member and his wife, a GMC alumna.
Anyone who has ever been in the parking lot of Griswold Library at Green Mountain College has seen the massive metal kaleidoscope propped on its tall metal legs.
That is, until recently, when former Green Mountain College Student Life director Dan Roberts purchased it for $650 at an auction hosted by Duane & Merrill auctioneers to raise funds to keep the former campus in good condition while it's on the market.
The college closed this past spring as a result of financial strain.
The auction generated thousands of dollars, selling off rugs, furniture, instruments and artwork. Roberts and his wife happened to be in town visiting with friends and family.
Roberts said his wife studied under Richard Weinstein and wanted to take a piece of his artwork home from the auction. Along with tables, chairs and a bust of William Feick Jr., Roberts found himself shelling out $800 for the kaleidoscope after auction fees and taxes had been applied.
“It was, frankly, a pretty sad amount of money,” Roberts said in a Thursday interview.
But Roberts and his wife now live in Birmingham, Alabama, where there is no room for the giant kaleidoscope, and the artwork is currently being safely stored in Hudson Falls, New York, Roberts said.
“My initial thought was for it to remain in Poultney,” Roberts said. “So I reached out to Poultney, offered it, and never heard back.”
Roberts said he then reached out to the Shelburne Museum, given that it was an original piece created by Montpelier-born Peter Harris, but received no response from the museum either.
So Roberts said he thought about Green Mountain, his former home, where he and his wife met and fell in love.
Then it dawned on him: Green Mountain had moved to Arizona.
“Being a symbol of Green Mountain, it would make sense for it to live on where GMC lives on,” Roberts said. “So I thought that it would make sense that it would be on their campus.”
Roberts reached out to the development team at Prescott College and found an ecstatic group eager to give the kaleidoscope a new home.
“We're very happy to accept the gift of the kaleidoscope,” said Sturgis Robinson, director of advancement and alumni relations at Prescott College. “It's an iconic part of the Green Mountain College campus. ... We have over 70 former GMC students on campus with us now, over 12 faculty and staff. We're more than happy to have it.”
But before the kaleidoscope makes its most epic journey yet, Roberts said he and his father will repair it and make it usable again, as it was in the days when a young Roberts would picnic on GMC's green and watch the colors change.
“I was born and raised in Hartford, New York, and throughout my childhood, we would have to drive to cities,” Roberts said. “Glens Falls, Saratoga, Rutland. We would always pass through Poultney, and I'd see that giant kaleidoscope.”
But once repairs are made, Roberts and his wife plan to rent a truck and drive the statue cross-country, hoping to stop and visit GMC alumni, Eco-League schools and other colleges, such as Antioch, in Ohio, which was closed and re-opened by alumni efforts three years later.
“I want to give these GMC alumni an opportunity to come together,” Roberts said. “I can't imagine what they're going through. I'm seeing what (my wife) Angela is going through ... this provides an opportunity to build a bridge. Record the stories. Film those stories. Make some sort of commemoration of the event.”
Roberts said renting the truck, making the repairs and traveling across the country will cost them a rough $2,000 to $4,000. He is hoping to raise money to donate the kaleidoscope on behalf of the GMC alumni.
“It's a way to say thank you to Prescott, (an) opportunity for some good relationship to be established between the two colleges,” Roberts said. “It's an adventure. A homecoming. An opportunity to give alumni the chance. ... I don't know how this is going to go, but I have a kaleidoscope, so I've got to try.”
In the Dr. Ernest Fenwick Johnstone poem, “No Vermonters in Heaven,” he commemorates a Vermonter's love for their home that calls them back to the mountains, away from even the pearly gates.
"We give them the best that the Kingdom provides, They have everything here that they want; But not a Vermonter in Heaven abides, A very short time period here he resides, Then hikes his way back to Vermont!"
This fall or spring, another Vermonter will make their way back home — this time, to a family that awaits her in Arizona.
