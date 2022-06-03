CHITTENDEN — After 29 years working with the local faith community, the Rev. Shirley Oskamp’s last sermon will be June 12.
Oskamp, who lives in Middletown Springs, is the pastor at Church of the Wildwood in Chittenden and Rutland United Methodist Church in Rutland City. She’s been at Wildwood since she came to Vermont from New Jersey, while her tenure at Rutland United has been shorter.
“I served in the United Methodist Churches down in New Jersey for nine years before I moved up to Vermont,” she said Friday. Her family came here because they could home school their children more easily.
“I worked at Green Mountain College for 15 years as the chaplain there, taught a bunch of classes, took kids on trips to Ireland twice, took them to the Parliament of World Religions, one in Salt Lake City and one in Toronto,” she said. “I really enjoyed teaching.”
Green Mountain College closed in 2019.
She’s not sure what her final sermon will be about yet, but knows it will involve saying goodbye.
“It’s always been my passion to try and help people bring faith to real life. If you looked at any of my sermons you’d see they’re all about what’s going on out in the world and how our faith addresses it,” she said, noting her sermon for Memorial Day. “I was talking about the folks who had died, gave their lives for the country, for peace, for justice, for freedom, and then I connected it with people in Buffalo who’d been shot, what did they give their lives for? The children in Uvalde, what did they give their lives for? And then connected it to our faith is telling us we need to stand up and speak out when there’s injustice. Clearly right now we’re living in a time of pretty deep injustices and divisions, and how does our faith speak to that?”
Oskamp believes the future of churches lies in activity and a deep examination of one’s changing faith. Many churches are finding it hard to attract congregants, but the ones that are seeing interest are typically involved in some kind of charitable work.
Rutland United Methodist Church, for example, had the “Comfort Zone.” Before the pandemic a handful of people would come by for coffee, but now it’s serving breakfast four days a week to about 150 people. Oskamp wanted that effort to continue, so she helped form Companions in Wholeness LLC to manage it. Several other churches have become involved.
“I think that’s the face of the future for churches,” she said. “That church has been really strong and vital despite COVID. COVID really hit a lot of churches hard but because they’ve got this vital outreach ministry, that’s really helping people.”
Faith isn’t simple, she said. It’s not about doing or thinking what the church or reverend tells you, it’s about asking yourself what would Jesus Christ do?
“It’s not simple, life is not simple, and to have a simplistic faith is not good,” she said.
Many people have the same faith as adults as they did when they were children, she said.
“There was an older man, his granddaughter was gay, and he said to me, ‘I’m really struggling. I love my granddaughter, but God tells me not to accept people who are gay.’ And I said, ‘Well, isn’t the love more powerful? Think about Jesus; Jesus was all about love, not about judging. And maybe you can just love your granddaughter and leave the judgment out of it. It’s not your job.’ And he was able to have a good relationship with his granddaughter after that conversation, and it really opened his eyes. This was an older man in his 80s. That’s the kind of thing I really hope for,” she said.
She plans to spend her retirement gardening, working on her singing, and visiting family and friends across the country.
“I’m not done,” she said. “Mary Oliver, the poet, her line, “What is it you’re going to do with your one wild and precious life?” has been running through my mind this whole time because if there’s more for me to do, I’m 63, it’s time to figure out what that other piece is. So I need to leave behind what I’m doing and leave room for whatever is next.”
Oskamp is also a writer and hopes whatever her future writings are, be they books, columns or letters to the editor, that they will reach more people.
